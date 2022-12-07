As the year has come to an end, it definitely calls for a look back at things that created a virtual buzz across the globe. Therefore, recapping what captivated India’s interest, Google on Wednesday, released its ‘Year in Search 2022’ results, which feature a range of things that have been searched the most number of times, or shall we say set the internet ablaze. For those who don’t know, this list is released annually by Google for various nations, and the latest one exhibits a noticeable shift in search trends in India. Wondering what topped the list? Have you heard the saying that cricket is nothing short of a religion in India? Well, this year’s Google search list might have proved it in all literal sense, as cricket dominates it entirely. This is after three out of five top searches are around different cricket matches.

While the much-loved Indian Premier League (IPL) topped 2022’s overall trending search results in the country, the T20 franchise league was also the most searched sports event of the year. The IPL was followed by CoWIN, the government’s web portal that facilitates registrations and appointments for COVID-19 vaccines and issues digital vaccine certificates. The third most searched topic is the ongoing biggest sporting tournament in the whole world, the FIFA World Cup, which commenced on 20 November in Qatar. The fourth position and the fifth place were taken by cricketing events, the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, respectively. It seems that the citizens kept their entertainment dose very high, as the list also includes the most successful Bollywood films of the year.

The two most talked about films of the year, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva occupied the sixth place, while Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 was ranked ninth on the list. In the movies section, Brahmastra and KGF occupied first and second place. Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, and Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara took the third, fourth and fifth stances, respectively.

The most searched personalities this year in the country included suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who bagged the first place. The politician was followed by President of India Droupadi Murmu, newly elected United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former cricket administrator Lalit Modi and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen.

