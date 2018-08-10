Google announces Independece day discounts on Google Home and Chromecast

In line with all the sales that are going on surrounding India's 72nd Independence day, Mountain View-based tech giant Google has also announced deals on several products that it sells in the country. In particular, the offers are on the Google Home devices and Google Chromecast.

The smaller Google Home Mini will get Rs 1,000 off with the price dropping to Rs 3,499 while the bigger Google Home has a Rs 2,000 cut bringing the price down to 7,999. Chromecast gets a discount of Rs 900 giving it a pricetag of Rs 2,499. Google isn't offering any discount on its Google Pixel smartphones as of yet.

Google Home happens to be Google's solution to an increasingly dominant Alexa-powered Amazon Echo smart speaker. It comes in a cylindrical form factor measuring 233.4 x 96.3 x 142.7 mm in dimensions. The base comes with a fabric cover, which can come in different colours, and you can customise it according to your preference.

The top portion is white in colour. On the sloping top edge, you have two microphones. Google Home weighs in at 477 grams.

The Google Home Mini is a compact version of the Google Home and can be considered as a direct competitor to the Amazon Echo Dot. The Mini comes in three colours, namely chalk, charcoal and coral, and it looks like the fibre cover comprises the majority of the Home Mini.

The new features on the new Home Devices include the ability to recognise people by their voices and to customise the experience for that user. Users can now use Google Home devices to initiate hands-free calling from their numbers.