You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Google announces Independece day discounts on Google Home and Chromecast

India Kshitij Pujari Aug 10, 2018 12:21:36 IST

In line with all the sales that are going on surrounding India's 72nd Independence day, Mountain View-based tech giant Google has also announced deals on several products that it sells in the country. In particular, the offers are on the Google Home devices and Google Chromecast.

Google Home. Image: Reuters

Google Home. Image: Reuters

The smaller Google Home Mini will get Rs 1,000 off with the price dropping to Rs 3,499 while the bigger Google Home has a Rs 2,000 cut bringing the price down to 7,999. Chromecast gets a discount of Rs 900 giving it a pricetag of Rs 2,499.  Google isn't offering any discount on its Google Pixel smartphones as of yet.

Google Home happens to be Google's solution to an increasingly dominant Alexa-powered Amazon Echo smart speaker. It comes in a cylindrical form factor measuring 233.4 x 96.3 x 142.7 mm in dimensions. The base comes with a fabric cover, which can come in different colours, and you can customise it according to your preference.

(Also See: AMAZON ECHO VS GOOGLE HOME: WHICH ONE SHOULD YOU BUY)

The top portion is white in colour. On the sloping top edge, you have two microphones. Google Home weighs in at 477 grams.

The Google Home Mini is a compact version of the Google Home and can be considered as a direct competitor to the Amazon Echo Dot. The Mini comes in three colours, namely chalk, charcoal and coral, and it looks like the fibre cover comprises the majority of the Home Mini.

The new features on the new Home Devices include the ability to recognise people by their voices and to customise the experience for that user. Users can now use Google Home devices to initiate hands-free calling from their numbers.


Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 12:21 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores