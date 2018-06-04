You are here:
'Good that he doesn't take real questions': Rahul Gandhi mocks Narendra Modi, accuses him of giving scripted interviews

India PTI Jun 04, 2018 19:14:16 IST

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at prime minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused him of giving scripted interviews and said it would be an "embarrassment to us all" if he did take "real" questions.

Rahul was referring to an interview Modi gave at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore during his recent visit to the city-state.

After Modi answered a question in Hindi, the interpreter started reading from a piece of paper, prompting speculation that the script may be "pre-planned".

He also tweeted about the incident.

Rahul also tagged a video of Modi's question and the answer along with that given by the English translator. He is currently abroad along with his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi who had gone for a medical check-up to the United States. On Sunday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also tweeted while tagging a news report on the NTU interview.


