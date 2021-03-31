Good Friday 2021: Significance of day when Christians commemorate Jesus Christ's crucifixion

This year, Good Friday will be observed on 2 April, while Easter Sunday falls on Sunday 4 April

Christians will be observing Good Friday on 2 April. The occasion is considered to be one of the most significant days for the community. It is the day when they commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Observed on Friday that precedes Easter Sunday, the day is also known as Holy Friday. Christians around the world observes Good Friday as a day of penance, grief and fasting.

It is a part of the Holy week that started on 29 March with Palm Sunday and will end on 5 April with Easter Monday. Easter Sunday will be celebrated on 4 April. This day marks the resurrection of Jesus after he was crucified on Friday at Calvary.

Good Friday significance

According to the biblical story, Jesus Christ was arrested by the religious leaders of his time. He was beaten and flogged. As he was sentenced to crucifixion, he was nailed to a heavy wooden cross where he died.

Although the origins make the occasion solemn, the day is called Good Friday as it is considered to be a holy time.

Good Friday rituals

Several Christians spend the day in church service and fasting. Some churches observe the day by re-enacting the final hours of Jesus' life. The community remembers the sacrifice of Jesus Christ as he was captured and killed on this day.

Good Friday 2021 in India

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, several states have issued guidelines for festivals including Good Friday. Karnataka has laid down several restrictions in place for religious gatherings before the festivals of Holi and Shab-e-Barat and will also apply it for Good Friday.