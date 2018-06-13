You are here:
Gone in 2 minutes, 45 seconds: Rahul Gandhi's first presser in Mumbai a letdown, Congress blames PR firm

India Indo-Asian News Service Jun 13, 2018 22:00:35 IST

Mumbai: Congress president Rahul Gandhi's first ever press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday turned out to be a huge disappointment: Lasting two minutes and 45 seconds.

File image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. PTI

The media briefing was organised by the Congress state and city units at a venue in Bandra around 8.30 am and mediapersons were barged with multiple reminders.

Over 100 representatives from print, electronic and online media turned up and patiently waited for Rahul, who breezed in almost an hour later.

After the initial introductions, a question was put to the Congress chief whether he would be willing to take over the leadership of the opposition alliance before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Brushing it aside, Rahul repeated his criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

This also lasted less than two minutes. Then he thanked everyone and suddenly got up, ending the press conference abruptly.

A party official later said: "Rahulji was getting delayed for his onward journey to Nagpur and Nanded and other engagements."

Many mediapersons had left their homes at 6 am to reach the Bandra venue on schedule.

An apologetic Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam blamed it all on a PR team.

"We had clearly said he would give a few bytes to the electronic media. The print media was also specifically informed that he will not take any questions. The programme went as scheduled," Nirupam told IANS.


