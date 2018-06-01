You are here:
Goldman Sachs vice president charged with insider trading

India Reuters Jun 01, 2018 00:05:27 IST

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged a vice president at Goldman Sachs Group Inc with insider trading.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the SEC said Woojae Jung, 37, used confidential information to trade in the securities of 12 companies that were advised by the investment bank, making an illegal profit of more than $140,000.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 00:05 AM

