Gold prices today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 48,030; silver at Rs 64,800 per kg

Gold futures rates rose by 0.16 percent to Rs 48,050.00, as per the Multi Commodity Exchange data, while silver futures shot up to Rs 64,925.00, growing by 0.92 percent

On the other hand, the price of silver witnessed a rise of Rs 400 from yesterday's rate of Rs 64,400 and is being traded at Rs 64,800 per kg.

Across the country, the gold price differs due to its state taxes, excise duty, and making charges.

Check the price of gold in top Indian cities here:

In New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 47,260 while in Mumbai, it is being traded at Rs 47,030 today for the same quantity. As per Chennai rates, 10 grams of much-in-demand yellow metal is being purchased at Rs 45,440. In Kolkata, the same quantity of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,510.

According to the Good Returns website, 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,560 in the national capital. Whereas for the same quantity, the metal is being purchased at Rs 48,030 in Mumbai. Furthermore, in Chennai, the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,570. In Kolkata, the yellow metal can be purchased at Rs 50,210 for the same quantity.

Looking at other cities including Pune and Surat, the procuring price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,520 and Rs 48,890 respectively. Meanwhile, the selling price of 22-carat gold in these two cities stands at Rs 46,280 and Rs 45,890 respectively.

In Hyderabad, ten grams of 22-carat gold as per recent data can be bought at Rs 45,110. While for 24-carat gold, the same amount is available for Rs 49,210.

The revised updates from Jaipur also confirm that 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 49,500 and the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,500. In Chandigarh, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 48,700.

