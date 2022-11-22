Ten grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,920 in India today, 22 November with a fall of Rs 100. One kilogram of silver is traded for Rs 60,600 with a drop of Rs 400 from yesterday’s selling amount.

The rate of the much-in-demand metal differs daily due to important factors such as state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is sold at Rs 48,500. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being purchased in New Delhi for Rs 48,700. In Chennai, it is being bought and sold at Rs 49,200.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being acquired at Rs 52,920. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 53,670 in Chennai and Rs 53,070 in the national capital.

https://www.goodreturns.in/gold-rates/#Indian+Major+Cities+Gold+Rates+Today

In Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 48,550 and Rs 48,700, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold for Rs 52,970 in Ahmedabad and Rs 53,070 in Jaipur.

In Kerala, Tirupati, and Nellore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,500. In Mangalore, Mysore, and Bengaluru, the same quantity is being procured at Rs 48,550. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Tirupati, and Nellore is being traded at Rs 52,920. In Mangalore, Mysore, and Bengaluru, the same amount of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,970.

In Coimbatore and Amaravati, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 49,200 and Rs 48,500, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 53,670 in Coimbatore while in Amaravati, it costs Rs 52,920.

In Kakinada and Anantapur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 48,500 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 52,920 in both cities.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data states that gold futures, set to mature on 5 December 2022, increased by 0.26 percent to Rs 52,427.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December, surged 0.90 percent to Rs 61,178.00.

https://www.mcxindia.com

