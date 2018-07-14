Goa Police questions Congress chief Pratima Coutinho for revealing identity of molestation victim on social media

Panaji: Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee chief Pratima Coutinho was questioned on Saturday by police for allegedly revealing the identity of a molestation victim on social media.

Officials said that Coutinho arrived at the Women Police Station here at around 11 am and was questioned in connection with the allegations for almost two hours.

Political parties and a local NGO, Savera, have lodged police complaints alleging that Coutinho had revealed the identity of the victim by posting pictures of her visit to the victim's house.

Coutinho, after emerging from the round of questioning, refuted the allegations and said she had faith in the judiciary and the police.

"These complaints filed by groups like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sanatan Sanstha, Shiv Sena and NGOs are politically motivated and fabricated," she said.