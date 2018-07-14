Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Goa Police questions Congress chief Pratima Coutinho for revealing identity of molestation victim on social media

India Press Trust of India Jul 14, 2018 16:03:59 IST

Panaji: Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee chief Pratima Coutinho was questioned on Saturday by police for allegedly revealing the identity of a molestation victim on social media.

Officials said that Coutinho arrived at the Women Police Station here at around 11 am and was questioned in connection with the allegations for almost two hours.

Political parties and a local NGO, Savera, have lodged police complaints alleging that Coutinho had revealed the identity of the victim by posting pictures of her visit to the victim's house.

Coutinho, after emerging from the round of questioning, refuted the allegations and said she had faith in the judiciary and the police.

"These complaints filed by groups like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sanatan Sanstha, Shiv Sena and NGOs are politically motivated and fabricated," she said.


Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 16:03 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



3 awesome space exploration apps!| What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores