Goa MLA Glen Ticlo son's mows down 18-year-old woman, injures her younger sister in Karnataka's Belagavi

India Press Trust of India Oct 09, 2018 20:03:04 IST

Belagavi: An 18-year-old woman was killed and her sister seriously injured when they were knocked down by a car allegedly driven by a Goa MLA's son in Belagavi, triggering violence in the area, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday evening on the NH-4, they said.

Representational image. Ibnlive

The speeding luxury car driven by Cail Glen Souza Ticlo (27), son of Goa lawmaker Glen Ticlo, mowed down the two women while they were crossing the highway near the fruit market, police commissioner DC Rajappa said.

Cail was arrested but released on bail on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Tainiyat Wahid Bisti succumbed to injuries while Samrin Khalid Bisti admitted to a hospital, he said.

An angry crowd from the surrounding area pelted stones at the car, damaging glass panes and tried to set it on fire, but the police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation, Rajappa said.

Seven people were also arrested for allegedly trying to set the car ablaze, he said.


