Goa HSSC Result 2020 Date: GBSHSE likely to declare Class 12 result next week; check on gbshse.org, gbshse.net

Goa HSSC Result 2020 Date: Goa board is expected to declare the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or Class 12 exam 2020 results next week. Once declared, students can check their results on the official websites of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) - and gbshse.net.

According to a report by The Times of India, Goa Board chairman Ramkrishna Samant has said that Goa Class 12 board exam 2020 result can be expected either on Monday or on Tuesday.

"The results would be declared in the coming week as the paper correction process is over," the board chairman said.

India Today reported a similar timeline for declaration of result. It mentioned that the Goa Board Class 12 exam 2020 was held in February and March, but exam for two papers could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam for the pending two subjects was held on 20 and 22 May.

Steps to check Goa Board Class 12 result 2020

Step 1: Go to Goa Board websites - gbshse.org or gbshse.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that will read - Goa Board HSSC Results 2020

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key in your Goa Board Class 12 exam 2020 roll numbers and other credentials, and press submit

Step 4: Your Goa Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen with subject-wise score/grade.

Students can also check their results via SMS by going to the message option of their phone and type RESULTGOA12 and mention their roll number without any space and send it to 56263.

A report by NDTV said that more than 3,000 students appeared for the pending Goa Board Class 12 examination in the month of May.

Last year, Goa Board declared the Class 12 results in April. More than 89 percent students cleared the HSSC exam.

The Times of India said that Goa Board Class 10 exam 2020 results are expected to be declared sometime around the first week of July.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​