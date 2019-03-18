Goa govt formation LIVE updates: Swearing-in of new CM at 11 pm, says state information dept; BJP yet to announce Parrikar's successor

Goa govt formation LIVE updates: The Goa information department said on Monday that the swearing-in ceremony of the next chief minister will be held at 11 pm. The BJP, however, is yet to announce the name of Manohar Parrikar's successor.

After holdings talks with BJP MLAs in Panaji, party chief Amit Shah said, "Nitin Gadkari is holding talks with our allies and Independent candidates. The announcement about the next chief minister will be made in a while. After that, the three parties will approach the governor to form the government."

According to reports, Goa Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant is set to be the next Goa chief minister as the BJP has reached a consensus with its allies. Two deputy chief ministers will be also sworn in — Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar and GFP chief Vijai Sardesai.

After a State funeral was accorded to Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, his mortal remains were consigned to flames at Miramar Beach in Panaji. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Nitin Gadkari said, "No final decision has been taken on the chief minister yet. I will be leaving after 6 pm. I feel that if the decision is made by then, it will be a good thing."

The mortal remains of Manohar Parrikar reached Miramar beach for the last rites ceremony. BJP president Amit Shah, and the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are at the beach to pay their final respects.

Earlier, Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai said a stalemate persisted on the selection of the next chief minister following the death of Manohar Parrikar.



BJP leaders in Goa have hinted that in case consensus is not reached with the allies regarding the new Goa chief minister, the government will appoint two deputy chief ministers. BJP has officially not announced anything till now. Earlier, the BJP had claimed that they will announce the new chief minister by 2 pm on Monday, but it seems most likely that the decision will be deferred till after Parrikar's funeral concludes.

According to TV reports, after several rounds of discussion two names have emerged as the top choices for the CM post — Pramod Sawant and Vinay Tendulkar. Reports failed to mention whether the allies are on the same page about the decision, however, anything at this point is merely speculative as the BJP has made no official confirmation on the new Goa chief minister.

According to News18, Nitin Gadkari, who is in Goa for discussions about the new CM, is constantly in touch with Amit Shah who is expected to reach Goa shortly for Parrikar's funeral scheduled for 5 pm today.

Allaying speculations, state BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar said that everything will be clear by 2 pm. The BJP leader said that the announcement will come soon and they were planning for a swearing-in ceremony at 3 pm today. The Wikipedia page of Pramod Sawant has already been edited, calling him the Goa chief minister. "The Chief Minister who succeeded ex-CM Manohar Parikkar, Dr. Pramod Sawant was born on 24 April 1973 to Pandurang and Padmini Sawant," his page read

Goa deputy speaker Michael Lobo said that the candidate for chief minister post has been finalised. Lobo was quoted by The Times of India amid discussions with BJP allies in the state to come to a consensus for the appointment to the post. Amid discussion over the next chief minister, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)'s executive committee is to take a call on whether to continue support to the BJP-led state government. MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar had on Sunday expressed his wish to become the next chief minister of Goa.

On Monday, however, he rejected the idea that he was in the race for the top post. "The MGP would hold its executive committee meeting later in the day to decide whether to continue its support to the BJP-led government or not," he told PTI.

BJP Goa president Vinay Tendulkar has said that the party will reveal the name of the new Goa chief minister by 2 pm on Monday and one can expect the swearing-in ceremony to start by 3 pm. While TV channels quoted Tendulkar, there was no official confirmation on the same. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has begun round two of talks with BJP allies in Goa. News18 also reported that the core committee has zeroed in on Pramod Sawant as the new chief minister, but there is no official confirmation.

Nitin Gadkari has begun a second-round of talks regarding the next Goa CM after the first round late on Sunday remained inconclusive after the talks reached a deadlock. Sources told News18 both Maharashtra Gomantak Party and Goa Forward Party are of the opinion that suspended Assembly can be an alternative in case of this deadlock.

According to several reports, after paying last respects to the Goa Chief Minister, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has reportedly began round two of talks regarding picking the next chief ministerial face for the state. Gadkari arrived in Panjim late on Sunday and even after several meetings, the party leaders did not reach any consensus till Monday morning. According to reports, both the BJP and the Congress are keen to form the government in the state. Gadkari has begun the round two of talks.

Aam Aadmi Party's Elvis Gomes, Valmiki Naik and Pradeep Padgaonkar arrived at Kala Academy to pay their last respects to Manohar Parrikar. The final rites of Parrikar will be performed at 5 pm on Monday at the Miramar beach, next to the memorial of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated at the site, PTI reported.

Amid speculations over who the BJP will pick as the new Goa chief minister, one MLA has asserted that only a BJP MLA should become the next Goa chief minister. The remark comes at a time when leader of Maharashtra Gomantak Party, which is a BJP ally in the state, Sudin Dhavlikar expressed his wish to be the next Goa CM. BJP MLA Glenn Ticlo, speaking to ANI, said that the final decision on the chief minister candidate will be taken by the central leadership. Ticlo further asserted that it was only "obvious" that one of the 12 BJP MLAs should lead the state. "It is but obvious," Ticlo was quoted as saying.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met to condole the death of Manohar Parrikar. After observing two minutes of silence, the Cabinet approved one-day national mourning across the country in the memory of the leader. Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Parrikar, which are currently at the BJP headquarters in Goa, will be brought to Kala Academy for the public to pay homage.

The resolution passed by the Cabinet read, "In his passing away, the country has lost a veteran and distinguished leader, affectionately called as the Chief Minister of commoners. Shri Parrikar will be remembered for his simplicity and his abilities as an exceptional administrator. His contribution to the building of modern Goa and to the modernisation of India's Armed Forces as well as improvement to the lives of ex.-Servicemen will never be forgotten. The Cabinet extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the people of Goa on behalf of the Government and the entire nation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be among the BJP leaders who will pay their last respects to the former defence minister today. Modi will be leaving for Goa shortly. At the BJP headquarters in Goa, party observer B L Santosh was the first to lay the wreath.

Vinay Tendulkar, state party president, Speaker Pramod Sawant followed next, reports have said. Santosh, along with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari held an overnight meeting with the BJP MLAs and alliance leaders to discuss succession plans in the state

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar's mortal remains is being taken to the state BJP headquarters, media reported. While reports are saying that BJP's Pramod Sawant has the edge in the race for the next Goa Chief Minister, everything is merely speculative at this point. Since Parrikar's death was reported on Sunday, several names have been floating in the race for the next Goa chief minister while the Congress staked claim to the government.

While the state BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar, who is also one of the frontrunners for the job, said that the party will announce the CM today, he also said that Parrikar's funeral is the priority than government formation. "We will first have to pay a visit to his mortal remains. Then his body will be taken to the party office and after that a decision will be taken," Tendulkar told the media after the meeting which was held at a city resort.

Parrikar, who died after battling a long illness, will be accorded state funeral with full military honours on Monday, according to the home ministry. MHA joint secretary S K Shahi, in an order issued on Sunday, said the Ministry of Defence is requested to make arrangements for state funeral with full military honours. "It has been decided by the government that state funeral will be accorded to the departed dignitary," Shahi has said in the circular.

Despite BJP leaders and its allies in Goa saying that there is no consensus yet on the next chief minister of the state, state BJP chief and CM-hopeful Vinay Tendulkar said that the decision on the next chief minister will be taken today by 10 am.

"Decision will happen today morning. We will be giving a letter to the Governor. We do not have chief minister (Manohar Parrikar). We will have to visit his mortal remains. Then his body will be taken to party office and then a decision will be taken. There is no problem about chief ministership. Other problems will be resolved by 10 am. We will go to governor after body is brought to BJP office," state BJP chief was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

BJP MLA and deputy speaker in Goa Assembly Michael Lobo said that MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar demanded the CM job during the meeting with Nitin Gadkari last night.

TV reports suggest that party members are prepping to take the mortal remains of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to the BJP headquarters where the former defence minister will be kept for a while after which he will be taken to Kala Academy. Mortal remains will lie in state for public homage till 4 pm after which the Goa chief minister embark on his last journey.

"Sudin Dhavalikar wants himself to be the CM, while the BJP wants that the leader of the alliance should be from their camp. We could not reach to any decision," Lobo told reporters outside a hotel after a night-long meeting. Lobo further added that a solution to the crisis is expected to be found later in the day. Lobo said BJP MLAs have suggested the names of Vishwajit Rane and Pramod Sawant for the post.

The BJP-led alliance in Goa did not reach a consensus over the next chief minister earlier today, a move necessitated by Parrikar’ demise. Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who arrived in Goa late on Sunday, could not secure a consensus between the saffron party and its alliance partners in the state, party MLA Michael Lobo said.

While Gadkari was not available for comments, BJP MLA Lobo said Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar wanted to be the chief minister due to which the discussions came to a halt.

Newspaper reports said that after the passing away of Parrikar, top BJP leaders, including Nitin Gadkari and others, met in Goa to finalise the next government. Gadkari, followed by BJP leaders. Shripad Naik, Michael Lobo, Vishwajit Rane arrived at the Cidade De Goa. Gadkari met the party MLAs to formalise the name of the new chief minister candidate of Goa. With the Congress already written to Goa Governor staking claim to form Government, the BJP is most likely to announce Parrikar's successor tonight.

Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar died on Sunday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The former defence minister passed away at 63 at his home in Panaji.

Parrikar's health deteriorated over the past two days and it is believed that he was put on life support on Saturday night. The Central government has announced national mourning on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death, hailing Parrikar as an "unparalleled leader". "A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations," Modi said in one of several tweets.

Parrikar's body will be kept at the Goa BJP headquarters in Panaji on Monday morning, after which it will be taken to Kala Academy for supporters to pay their last respects. His funeral procession will begin at 4 pm, and he will be cremated at Miramar at 5 pm.

The BJP leader enjoyed acceptance from all sections of the party and beyond. Parrikar played a key role in making the BJP a force to reckon with in Goa, which remained for long a Congress bastion, with regional outfits having pockets of influence.

With Parrikar's demise, the BJP-led coalition in Goa has to search for a new leader to replace him. The death of the former defence minister, who represented the Panaji Assembly seat, will necessitate a fourth bypoll in Goa, where by-elections are scheduled for the Shiroda, Mandrem and Mapusa Assembly constituencies on 23 April. These will be held in Goa along with the Lok Sabha election.

