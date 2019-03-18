You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Goa govt formation LIVE updates: Amit Shah holds meet with BJP MLAs; Pramod Sawant likely to be Parrikar's successor

India FP Staff Mar 18, 2019 20:01:01 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Goa govt formation LIVE updates: Amit Shah holds meet with BJP MLAs; Pramod Sawant likely to be Parrikar's successor

  • 20:01 (IST)

    Speaker Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM tonight, claim reports 

    Reports have claimed that the oath taking ceremony for Pramod Sawant to become the next Goa chief minister is likely to be held on Monday night. Sawant is now Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly.

  • 19:52 (IST)

    Amit Shah's meeting with MLAs underway

    The Times of India reported that two MGP MLAs — Manohar Ajgaonkar and Deepak Prabhu Pauskar — arrived at the Panaji hotel to meet BJP chief Amit Shah.

    Earlier, a BJP functionary had told PTI, "Amit Shah will meet alliance partners — the GFP, MGP and Independents — and try to convince them to arrive at a consensus on the candidate for the chief ministerial post."

  • 19:17 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister accuses Congress of politicising Parrikar's death

    Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday accused the Congress party of “politicising” the demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. “The way they have come forward to stake claim to form the government in the state shows that they had been waiting for him to die. It is highly insensitive on their part to play politics even in such situations,” said Sharma while talking to ANI.
     

    ”I was very close to him. He has done a lot not only for the state of Goa, but for India, too. He lived his life as an honest politician and served the nation till his last breath,” he said.

  • 18:51 (IST)

    Vinay Tendulkar reacts to speculations on Manohar Parrikar's successor

    On reports that Goa Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant to be next Goa chief minister, Goa BJP chief said, "This way, even my name is being brought up in reports. Names will keep coming. Now the leaders with sit and decide. I am sure the final decision will be made today."

  • 18:38 (IST)

    Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, BJP Goa MLAs arrive at Panaji hotel for a meeting

    BJP chief Amit Shah and Union minister Nitin Gadkari have arrived at a hotel in Panaji to hold meeting with Goa BJP MLAs, including Speaker Pramod Sawant.

  • 18:19 (IST)

    Pramod Sawant to be next Goa CM, say reports

    CNN-News18 and India Today reported that Goa Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant is set to be the next Goa chief minister as the BJP has reached a consensus with its allies. Two deputy chief ministers will be also sworn in — Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar and GFP chief Vijai Sardesai.

    CNN-News18 said that the announcement on Sawant succeeding Manohar Parrikar will be made by Monday night.
     

  • 18:02 (IST)

    Manohar Parrikar cremated with state honours

    The Goa chief minister's mortal remained have been consigned to flames at Miramar Beach in Panaji.

  • 17:42 (IST)

    Visuals from Miramar Beach

  • 17:40 (IST)

    Last rites of Manohar Parrikar performed with full State honours

    A 21-gun salute was accorded to honour Manohar Parrikar at Miramar Beach, where the final rites are being held. The former defence minister's mortal remains will be consigned to flames shortly. 

  • 17:27 (IST)

    No decision on CM yet, says Nitin Gadkari

    Speaking to reporters, Nitin Gadkari said, "No final decision has been taken on the chief minister yet. I will be leaving after 6 pm. I feel that if the decision is made by then, it will be a good thing."

    He further said that a decision had been taken on issue within the BJP. "We are in talks with alliance partners," he said. Amit Shah, who is in the state for the final rites ceremony, is likely to take the talks further once Gadkari leaves the state.

  • 17:19 (IST)

    Parrikar's final rites to be performed next to Dayanand Bandodkar's memorial

    The final rites of Parrikar will be performed at the Miramar beach, next to the memorial of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated there.

  • 17:16 (IST)

    Mortal remains reach Miramar beach; State funeral for Goa chief minister

    The mortal remains of Manohar Parrikar have been brought to Miramar beach for the last rites ceremony. BJP president Amit Shah, and the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are at the beach to pay their final respects.

    Parrikar will be accorded State funeral with full military honours at Mirama

  • 17:04 (IST)

    Speaker Pramod Sawant's supporters at Raj Bhawan

    The Indian Express reported that BJP workers from Sanquelim constituency have reached the Raj Bhawan in support of Speaker Pramod Sawant as he next chief minister. Sawant is a two-time MLA from Sanquelim.

  • 17:02 (IST)

    Parrikar's work will be remembered for years to come, says Narendra Modi

    After paying tribute to Manohar Parrikar at Kala Academy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet, "He (Parrikar) personified humility, simplicity and compassion. The good work he has done will be remembered for years to come."

  • 16:58 (IST)

    Last rites to be held shortly

    BJP president Amit Shah, and the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are at Miramar, where the final rites will be held shortly.

  • 16:35 (IST)

    Mortal remains being taken to Miramar

    Thousands joined the funeral procession to pay respect to Manohar Parrikar. The last rites will be held at Miramar beach.

  • 16:29 (IST)

    Mortal remains being taken out of Kala Academy

    A funeral procession will be held for Manohar Parrikar, after which the last rites will take place.

  • 16:25 (IST)

    Amit Shah reaches Goa

    According to reports, BJP chief Amit Shah has arrived at the Goa airport and is headed for the funeral site.

  • 16:16 (IST)

    Hectic parleys on to decide next Goa CM

    As speculations mount over the issue of Manohar Parrikar's successor, NDTV reported that BJP has made it clear to the allies, GFP and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, that Speaker Pramod Sawant will be the chief minister. The primary opposition to his candidature is that he doesn't have much experience. 

    It further reported that the BJP has said if required, it will even bring in its national president Amit Shah to hold the talks with the allies in Goa.

  • 16:11 (IST)

    Last rites to be held at 5 pm

    After the last respects are paid, the funeral procession will begin at 4 pm and the last rites will performed at 5 pm at SAG grounds in Campal, approximately 4 kilometres from Panaji. 

  • 15:56 (IST)

    Stalemate on issue of next Goa CM continues, says Vijai Sardesai
     
    Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai said a stalemate persisted on the selection of the next chief minister following the death of Manohar Parrikar. 
     
    The GFP and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party's three MLAs each, an equal number of Independents, and BJP legislators have been meeting since late Sunday night to reach a consensus on Parrikar's successor. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had flown into the state early Monday to lead the discussion.
     
     
    Sardesai said he, along with other coalition partners, had raised certain apprehensions with Gadkari but was yet to get answers on them from the BJP. "We are yet to receive any response from them. We can understand that the BJP is busy with final rites of Parrikar,"​ Sardesai said.
     
    PTI

  • 15:45 (IST)

    Nirmala Sitharaman pays last respects to Parrikar

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid tribute to Manohar Parrikar on Monday. Parrikar served as the defence minister from November 2014 to March 2017 in the Narendra Modi goverment.

  • 15:35 (IST)

    Amroha artist pays tribute to Parrikar with charcoal portrait

    Mohammad Zuhaib, an artist from Amroha, paid his last respects to Manohar Parrikar by making a charcoal portrait of him.

  • 15:12 (IST)

    An emotional Smriti Irani at Kala Academy

    Union Minister Smriti Irani gets emotional as she visits Manohar Parrikar's family at Kala Academy, where the late Goa chief minister's mortal remains lie.

  • 15:04 (IST)

    Modi has left Kala Academy

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent seven minutes talking to Parrikar's sons Utpal and Abhijat, two daughters-in-law, brother Avdhut and sisters. Modi has left Kala Academy, The Times of India reports.

    Union minister for commerce and civil aviation Suresh Prabhu paid respects to mortal remains of Parrikar. The former defence minister's sister, reportedly, broke down before defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she offered her condolences.

  • 14:42 (IST)

    Narendra Modi pays last respect to Parrikar at Kala Academy

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Kala Academy to pay his last respects to Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. Union minister for textiles Smriti Irani also reached the venue to pay last respects to the former defence minister.

  • 14:32 (IST)

    Supporters and Parrikar fans line up Goa streets

    The affection and popularity he enjoyed from ordinary Goans was on display as hundreds of common folks, and his party workers lined up to pay tributes to Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who died Sunday after prolonged illness. Parrikar, 63, will be accorded state funeral with full military honours at Miramar on Monday. Supporters of the former defence minister gathered at the BJP office in Panaji to pay last respects to him.

  • 14:28 (IST)

    Wikipedia edits Pramod Sawant page, removes bit about him being Parrikar's successor

  • 14:21 (IST)

    Vinay Tendulkar emerges as consensus candidate: Reports

    According to TV reports, after several rounds of discussion two names have emerged as the top choices for the CM post — Pramod Sawant and Vinay Tendulkar. Reports failed to mention whether the allies are on the same page about the decision, however, anything at this point is merely speculative as the BJP has made no official confirmation on the new Goa chief minister. 

    According to News18, Gadkari is constantly in touch with Amit Shah who is expected to reach Goa shortly for Parrikar's funeral scheduled for 5 pm today. 

    Pramod Sawant, who is currently the Speaker at the Goa Assembly, is being dubbed as the frontrunner for the post. The Wikipedia page of Pramod Sawant has already been edited, calling him the Goa chief minister. "The Chief Minister who succeeded ex-CM Manohar Parikkar, Dr. Pramod Sawant was born on 24 April 1973 to Pandurang and Padmini Sawant," his page read. 

    Vinay Tendulkar, on the other hand, has been updating the media on the discussions during the meeting and told reporters that "everything will be clear shortly."

  • 14:10 (IST)

    We will prove majority: Congress

    Congress leader Chandrakant Kavlekar told ANI, "We met the Governor and staked claim to form government as we are the single largest party in the state. We have 14 MLAs and we should be given the chance to form the government. We have told that we will prove majority. Saddened by demise of Goa CM."

  • 14:08 (IST)

    Everything will be clear by 2 pm: Vinay Tendulkar

    Allaying speculations, state BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar said that everything will be clear by 2 pm. The BJP leader said that the announcement will come soon and they were planning for a swearing-in ceremony at 3 pm today. 

    Manohar Parrikar, who died on Sunday after battling a prolonged illness, will be cremated at 5 pm at Miramar in Goa. Meanwhile, the Congress met with the governor again staking claim to form the next government since they are the single-largest party in the 40-member Goa Assembly. 

  • 14:03 (IST)

    Wikipedia edits Pramod Sawant page, refers to him as "The chief minister" of Goa

    The Wikipedia page of Goa Speaker Pramod Sawant refers him as the "The Chief Minister who succeeded ex-CM Manohar Parikkar."

  • 14:00 (IST)

    Mridula Sinha has assured Congress that they will get opportunity to prove their numbers in Goa Assembly

    Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said that governor Mridula Sinha has assured the party that she would give the Congress an opportunity on Monday evening to prove their numbers as the single largest party. The Times of India reports that Congress has said that they have also kept legal options open in case the governor does not invite them to form the government.

  • 13:58 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi, party leaders pay respects to Parrikar at Karnataka rally

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party leaders observe two-minute silence at a public rally in Kalburgi in Karnataka to pay last respects to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

  • 13:43 (IST)

    Candidate for chief minister finalised, says Michael Lobo

    The Goa deputy speaker Michael Lobo said that the candidate for chief minister post has been finalised. Lobo was quoted by a report by The Times of India amid discussions with allies to come to a consensus for the appointment to the post.

  • 13:39 (IST)

    Congress renews bid to form government, meets Goa governor

    The Congress delegation in Goa is currently meeting Governor Mridula Sinha in Panaji to stake a claim to form government in the state. On Saturday, before the death of Manohar Parrikar, Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar wrote to the governor demanding dismissal of the BJP-led government.

  • 13:34 (IST)

    MGP to decide whether to continue supporting BJP-led government

    Amid talks on next chief minister, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)'s executive committee is to take a call on whether to continue support to the BJP-led state government. MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar had on Sunday expressed his wish to become the next chief minister of Goa.

    On Monday, however, he rejected the idea that he was in the race for the top post. "The MGP would hold its executive committee meeting later in the day to decide whether to continue its support to the BJP-led government or not," he told PTI.

  • 13:31 (IST)

    Aam Aadmi Party leaders arrive at Kala Academy

    Aam Aadmi Party's Elvis Gomes, Valmiki Naik and Pradeep Padgaonkar arrived at Kala Academy to pay their last respects to Manohar Parrikar.

    The final rites of Parrikar will be performed at 5 pm on Monday at the Miramar beach, next to the memorial of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated at the site, PTI reported.

  • 13:14 (IST)

    Congress leaders reach Raj Bhawan to meet Governor

    All 14 Congress MLAs in Goa have reached Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Mridula Sinha to stake claim to form government in the state following the death of Manohar Parrikar. The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) met in Panaji on Monday morning. Leader of the Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said the party MLAs decided to walk to the Raj Bhawan uninvited, after the governor refused to give them an appointment.

  • 13:07 (IST)

    Congress MLAs pay respect to Parrikar

    All senior Congress MLAs led by Pratap Singh Rane pay respects to mortal remains of Manohar Parrikar.

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Swearing-in ceremony after 3 pm, says BJP Goa chief even as central leaders mum on next CM 

    BJP Goa president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar has reportedly said that the swearing-in ceremony will be held after 3 pm today. Tendulkar also told TV channels that the new chief minister will be announced by 2 pm today. 

    However, there has been no consensus on the next chief minister yet, even as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has begun round two of talks with BJP allies in Goa. 

    News18 also reported that the core committee has zeroed in on Pramod Sawant as the new chief minister, but there is no official confirmation. 

  • 12:54 (IST)

    BJP leaders to reach Kala Academy shortly

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and others are expected to reach Kala Academy to pay homage to Manohar Parrikar shortly. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are too expected at Kala Academy. 

  • 12:52 (IST)

    Body at Kala Academy now

    Manohar Parrikar’s mortal remains have reached the Kala Academy in Panaji. The mortal remains will lie in state for public homage there till around 4.00 pm.

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Congress delegation seeks fresh appointment with Mridula Sinha: Reports

    Reports have said that the Congress delegation is moving to Raj Bhavan to seek an appointment with Goa governor Mridula Sinha. The party had staked claim to form the government in Goa claiming that the Manohar Parrikar dispensation has lost its majority in the Assembly following the demise of BJP MLA Francis D'Souza. In a letter to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar staked claim to form the government and  demanded dismissal of the BJP-led dispensation. 

  • 12:33 (IST)

    Adityanath, Sonowal to arrive at Kala Academy shortly


    The Times of India reports that chief ministers Yogi Adityanath and Sarbananda Sonowal will arrive at Kala Academy shortly to pay their respects to Manohar Parrikar who died on Sunday after battling a prolonged pancreatic cancer.

  • 12:32 (IST)

    BJP, allies to hold executive committee meeting at 1.30 pm

    MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar said that the leaders of BJP and ally parties will hold executive committee meeting at around 1.30 pm on Monday to decide wether to support the BJP led coalition government.

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Suspended Goa Assembly may be way out as BJP’s hunt for next CM hits ally roadblock

    Nitin Gadkari has begun a second-round of talks regarding the next Goa CM after the first round late on Sunday remained inconclusive after the talks reached a deadlock. Sources told News18 both Maharashtra Gomantak Party and Goa Forward Party are of the opinion that suspended Assembly can be an alternative in case of this deadlock. 

    While Gadkari was not available for comments, BJP MLA Lobo said MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar wanted to be the chief minister due to which the discussions came to a halt. "Sudin Dhavalikar wants himself to be the CM, while the BJP wants that the leader of the alliance should be from their camp. We could not reach to any decision," Lobo said. 

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Nitin Gadkari begins Round Two of talks 

    According to several reports, after paying last respects to the Goa Chief Minister, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has reportedly began round two of talks regarding picking the next chief ministerial face for the state. 

    Gadkari arrived in Panjim late on Sunday and even after several meetings, the party leaders did not reach any consensus till Monday morning. According to reports, both the BJP and the Congress are keen to form the government in the state. Gadkari has begun the round two of talks, PTI reported. 

  • 11:59 (IST)

    Only a BJP MLA should be Goa CM, it's but obvious: Glenn Ticlo

    Amid speculations over who the BJP will pick as the new Goa chief minister, one MLA has asserted that only a BJP MLA should become the next Goa chief minister. The remark comes at a time when leader of  Maharashtra Gomantak Party, which is a BJP ally in the state, Sudin Dhavlikar expressed his wish to be the next Goa CM. 

    BJP MLA Glenn Ticlo, speaking to ANI, said that the final decision on the chief minister candidate will be taken by the central leadership. Ticlo further asserted that it was only "obvious" that one of the 12 BJP MLAs should lead the state. "It is but obvious," Ticlo was quoted as saying.

  • 11:52 (IST)

    VISUALS: Nitin Gadkari pays last respects to Parrikar

Load More

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar Funeral LIVE updates: BJP chief Amit Shah and Union minister Nitin Gadkari arrived at a hotel in Panaji to hold meeting with Goa BJP MLAs, including Speaker Pramod Sawant. According to reports,  Goa Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant is set to be the next Goa chief minister as the BJP has reached a consensus with its allies. Two deputy chief ministers will be also sworn in — Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar and GFP chief Vijai Sardesai.

After a State funeral was accorded to Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, his mortal remains were consigned to flames at Miramar Beach in Panaji. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Nitin Gadkari said, "No final decision has been taken on the chief minister yet. I will be leaving after 6 pm. I feel that if the decision is made by then, it will be a good thing."

The mortal remains of Manohar Parrikar reached Miramar beach for the last rites ceremony. BJP president Amit Shah, and the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are at the beach to pay their final respects.

Earlier, Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai said a stalemate persisted on the selection of the next chief minister following the death of Manohar Parrikar.

BJP leaders in Goa have hinted that in case consensus is not reached with the allies regarding the new Goa chief minister, the government will appoint two deputy chief ministers. BJP has officially not announced anything till now. Earlier, the BJP had claimed that they will announce the new chief minister by 2 pm on Monday, but it seems most likely that the decision will be deferred till after Parrikar's funeral concludes.

According to TV reports, after several rounds of discussion two names have emerged as the top choices for the CM post — Pramod Sawant and Vinay Tendulkar. Reports failed to mention whether the allies are on the same page about the decision, however, anything at this point is merely speculative as the BJP has made no official confirmation on the new Goa chief minister.

According to News18, Nitin Gadkari, who is in Goa for discussions about the new CM, is constantly in touch with Amit Shah who is expected to reach Goa shortly for Parrikar's funeral scheduled for 5 pm today.

Allaying speculations, state BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar said that everything will be clear by 2 pm. The BJP leader said that the announcement will come soon and they were planning for a swearing-in ceremony at 3 pm today. The Wikipedia page of Pramod Sawant has already been edited, calling him the Goa chief minister. "The Chief Minister who succeeded ex-CM Manohar Parikkar, Dr. Pramod Sawant was born on 24 April 1973 to Pandurang and Padmini Sawant," his page read

Goa deputy speaker Michael Lobo said that the candidate for chief minister post has been finalised. Lobo was quoted by The Times of India amid discussions with BJP allies in the state to come to a consensus for the appointment to the post. Amid discussion over the next chief minister, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)'s executive committee is to take a call on whether to continue support to the BJP-led state government. MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar had on Sunday expressed his wish to become the next chief minister of Goa.

On Monday, however, he rejected the idea that he was in the race for the top post. "The MGP would hold its executive committee meeting later in the day to decide whether to continue its support to the BJP-led government or not," he told PTI.

BJP Goa president Vinay Tendulkar has said that the party will reveal the name of the new Goa chief minister by 2 pm on Monday and one can expect the swearing-in ceremony to start by 3 pm. While TV channels quoted Tendulkar, there was no official confirmation on the same. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has begun round two of talks with BJP allies in Goa. News18 also reported that the core committee has zeroed in on Pramod Sawant as the new chief minister, but there is no official confirmation.

Nitin Gadkari has begun a second-round of talks regarding the next Goa CM after the first round late on Sunday remained inconclusive after the talks reached a deadlock. Sources told News18 both Maharashtra Gomantak Party and Goa Forward Party are of the opinion that suspended Assembly can be an alternative in case of this deadlock.

According to several reports, after paying last respects to the Goa Chief Minister, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has reportedly began round two of talks regarding picking the next chief ministerial face for the state. Gadkari arrived in Panjim late on Sunday and even after several meetings, the party leaders did not reach any consensus till Monday morning. According to reports, both the BJP and the Congress are keen to form the government in the state. Gadkari has begun the round two of talks.

Aam Aadmi Party's Elvis Gomes, Valmiki Naik and Pradeep Padgaonkar arrived at Kala Academy to pay their last respects to Manohar Parrikar. The final rites of Parrikar will be performed at 5 pm on Monday at the Miramar beach, next to the memorial of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated at the site, PTI reported.

Amid speculations over who the BJP will pick as the new Goa chief minister, one MLA has asserted that only a BJP MLA should become the next Goa chief minister. The remark comes at a time when leader of Maharashtra Gomantak Party, which is a BJP ally in the state, Sudin Dhavlikar expressed his wish to be the next Goa CM. BJP MLA Glenn Ticlo, speaking to ANI, said that the final decision on the chief minister candidate will be taken by the central leadership. Ticlo further asserted that it was only "obvious" that one of the 12 BJP MLAs should lead the state. "It is but obvious," Ticlo was quoted as saying.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met to condole the death of Manohar Parrikar. After observing two minutes of silence, the Cabinet approved one-day national mourning across the country in the memory of the leader. Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Parrikar, which are currently at the BJP headquarters in Goa, will be brought to Kala Academy for the public to pay homage.

The resolution passed by the Cabinet read, "In his passing away, the country has lost a veteran and distinguished leader, affectionately called as the Chief Minister of commoners. Shri Parrikar will be remembered for his simplicity and his abilities as an exceptional administrator. His contribution to the building of modern Goa and to the modernisation of India's Armed Forces as well as improvement to the lives of ex.-Servicemen will never be forgotten. The Cabinet extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the people of Goa on behalf of the Government and the entire nation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be among the BJP leaders who will pay their last respects to the former defence minister today. Modi will be leaving for Goa shortly. At the BJP headquarters in Goa, party observer B L Santosh was the first to lay the wreath.

Vinay Tendulkar, state party president, Speaker Pramod Sawant followed next, reports have said. Santosh, along with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari held an overnight meeting with the BJP MLAs and alliance leaders to discuss succession plans in the state

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar's mortal remains is being taken to the state BJP headquarters, media reported. While reports are saying that BJP's Pramod Sawant has the edge in the race for the next Goa Chief Minister, everything is merely speculative at this point. Since Parrikar's death was reported on Sunday, several names have been floating in the race for the next Goa chief minister while the Congress staked claim to the government.

While the state BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar, who is also one of the frontrunners for the job, said that the party will announce the CM today, he also said that Parrikar's funeral is the priority than government formation. "We will first have to pay a visit to his mortal remains. Then his body will be taken to the party office and after that a decision will be taken," Tendulkar told the media after the meeting which was held at a city resort.

Parrikar, who died after battling a long illness, will be accorded state funeral with full military honours on Monday, according to the home ministry. MHA joint secretary S K Shahi, in an order issued on Sunday, said the Ministry of Defence is requested to make arrangements for state funeral with full military honours. "It has been decided by the government that state funeral will be accorded to the departed dignitary," Shahi has said in the circular.

Despite BJP leaders and its allies in Goa saying that there is no consensus yet on the next chief minister of the state, state BJP chief and CM-hopeful Vinay Tendulkar said that the decision on the next chief minister will be taken today by 10 am.

"Decision will happen today morning. We will be giving a letter to the Governor. We do not have chief minister (Manohar Parrikar). We will have to visit his mortal remains. Then his body will be taken to party office and then a decision will be taken. There is no problem about chief ministership. Other problems will be resolved by 10 am. We will go to governor after body is brought to BJP office," state BJP chief was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

BJP MLA and deputy speaker in Goa Assembly Michael Lobo said that MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar demanded the CM job during the meeting with Nitin Gadkari last night.

TV reports suggest that party members are prepping to take the mortal remains of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to the BJP headquarters where the former defence minister will be kept for a while after which he will be taken to Kala Academy. Mortal remains will lie in state for public homage till 4 pm after which the Goa chief minister embark on his last journey. 

"Sudin Dhavalikar wants himself to be the CM, while the BJP wants that the leader of the alliance should be from their camp. We could not reach to any decision," Lobo told reporters outside a hotel after a night-long meeting. Lobo further added that a solution to the crisis is expected to be found later in the day. Lobo said BJP MLAs have suggested the names of Vishwajit Rane and Pramod Sawant for the post.

The BJP-led alliance in Goa did not reach a consensus over the next chief minister earlier today, a move necessitated by Parrikar’ demise. Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who arrived in Goa late on Sunday, could not secure a consensus between the saffron party and its alliance partners in the state, party MLA Michael Lobo said.

While Gadkari was not available for comments, BJP MLA Lobo said Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar wanted to be the chief minister due to which the discussions came to a halt.

Newspaper reports said that after the passing away of Parrikar, top BJP leaders, including Nitin Gadkari and others, met in Goa to finalise the next government. Gadkari, followed by BJP leaders. Shripad Naik, Michael Lobo, Vishwajit Rane arrived at the Cidade De Goa. Gadkari met the party MLAs to formalise the name of the new chief minister candidate of Goa. With the Congress already written to Goa Governor staking claim to form Government, the BJP is most likely to announce Parrikar's successor tonight.

Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar died on Sunday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The former defence minister passed away at 63 at his home in Panaji.

Parrikar's health deteriorated over the past two days and it is believed that he was put on life support on Saturday night. The Central government has announced national mourning on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death, hailing Parrikar as an "unparalleled leader". "A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations," Modi said in one of several tweets.

Parrikar's body will be kept at the Goa BJP headquarters in Panaji on Monday morning, after which it will be taken to Kala Academy for supporters to pay their last respects. His funeral procession will begin at 4 pm, and he will be cremated at Miramar at 5 pm.

The BJP leader enjoyed acceptance from all sections of the party and beyond. Parrikar played a key role in making the BJP a force to reckon with in Goa, which remained for long a Congress bastion, with regional outfits having pockets of influence.

With Parrikar's demise, the BJP-led coalition in Goa has to search for a new leader to replace him. The death of the former defence minister, who represented the Panaji Assembly seat, will necessitate a fourth bypoll in Goa, where by-elections are scheduled for the Shiroda, Mandrem and Mapusa Assembly constituencies on 23 April. These will be held in Goa along with the Lok Sabha election.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 20:01:01 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile





Top Stories




Cricket Scores