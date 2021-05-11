The entrance test is conducted for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state. After the entrance exam, shortlisted candidates will have to participate in counselling round for admission

The application process for the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) has been postponed by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) on Tuesday, 11 May. The registrations were supposed to begin from 17 May but now stands postponed until further notice. As per the notification released on the official website, dte.goa.gov.in, the new schedule with details will be shared soon.

The notification reads, "Acceptance of GCET 2021 application forms from 17th May 2021 is deferred. Fresh schedule of acceptance, with details, shall be duly notified on this website".

The entrance test is conducted for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state. After the entrance exam, shortlisted candidates will have to participate in counselling round for admission.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 15 and 16 June at 15 centres across the state in Navelim, Vasco, Panaji, Verna, Ponda(Farmagudi), Mapusa, Ponda, Bicholim, Curchorem, Porvorim, Assagao, Sanquelim, Cuncolim, Tiswadi Cujira(Bambolim) and Dharbandora.

As a part of GCET, applicants will appear for separate papers of Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry. Check dates and timing below:

15 June - Physics paper from 10 am to 12 pm and Chemistry test from 2 pm to 6 pm

16 June - Maths paper from 10 am to 12 pm

However, considering the surge in coronavirus cases in Goa and the postponement of the GCET application process, the exam dates may also get pushed.