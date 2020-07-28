Goa Board SSC Result 2020: GBSHSE to declare Class 10 results at 4.30 pm today; check gbshse.gov.in

A total of 19,676 students appeared for the Goa board exam this year which was held from 21 May to 6 June.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (GBSHSE) will declare the SSC or Class 10 Goa Board result 2020 today, (Tuesday, 28 July). As per a report by The Times of India, board chairman Ramkrishna Samant said that the result will be announced at 4:30 pm.

The Goa board exam results are normally declared by the last week of May but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the entire examination process got delayed.

As per a report in NDTV, once declared, students can check their results on the official website gbshse.gov.in.

The mark sheet will be distributed to students by their respective schools later.

A report in Scroll mentioned that in 2019, GBSHSE declared the Class 10 result on 21 May. The pass percentage was at 92.7 which was an improvement compared to 2018.

Girls had performed better than boys with 92.64 percent compared to 92.31 percent by boys last year, the report added.

How to check Goa SSC result 2020

Step 1: Go to the GBSHSE official website - gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, under the recent announcement tab, click on the link Goa SSC Result 2020

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other login credentials as mentioned in the admit card

Step 4: Tap on Get Results

Step 5: The result will open in a new page, showing the marks obtained by you in each subject and your total score.

The board declared HSSC Class 12 result 2020 on 26 June. The overall pass percentage was 86.83.

The pass percentage in arts stream was 85.30, while in commerce it was 92.82 percent and in science it was 88.96 percent.

The 2020-2021 academic session was scheduled to commence from the first week of June but got delayed due to the pandemic.

The report quoted the board chairman saying that GBSHSE is planning to reduce the syllabus for Classes 1o and 12 and will consider views of the principals.