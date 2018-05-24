Goa Board SSC Result 2018: Class 10th result expected to be announced tomorrow; check score at gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the result for Class 10th (SSC) students tomorrow. The result will be declared on the board's official website: gbshse.gov.in where a countdown timer has also been activated in the run-up to the results.

Goa Board had released the result for Class 12th students on 28 April 2018. The exam for Class 10th students concluded in April with the last exam for basic cookery scheduled on 21 April

Here is how you can check your score:

1) Go to the official website gbshse.gov.in

2) Click on the link GBSHSE Class 10th result 2018

3) Enter your roll number and press Submit

4) View the result and download it for future reference

After result declaration, the board will distribute the original marks sheet through the heads of the institution. The marks sheet distribution is likely to happen on 27 May 2018.