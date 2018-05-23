You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Goa Board SSC Result 2018: Class 10th result expected to be announced on 25 May; check score at gbshse.gov.in

India FP Staff May 23, 2018 14:42:23 IST

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the result for Class 10th (SSC) students on 25 May 2018. The result will be declared on the board's official website: gbshse.gov.in where a countdown timer has also been activated in the run-up to the results.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Goa Board had released the result for Class 12th students on 28 April 2018. The exam for Class 10th students concluded in April with the last exam for basic cookery scheduled on 21 April

Here is how you can check your score:

1) Go to the official website gbshse.gov.in

2) Click on the link GBSHSE Class 10th result 2018

3) Enter your roll number and press Submit

4) View the result and download it for future reference

After result declaration, the board will distribute the original marks sheet through the heads of the institution.  The marks sheet distribution is likely to happen on 27 May 2018.

 


Updated Date: May 23, 2018 14:42 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores