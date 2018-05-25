Goa Board SSC Result 2018: Class 10th result declared; check score at gbshse.gov.in

Result for the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) for Class 10th (SSC) was declared today at 12 pm, reports said. The result was declared on the board's official website: gbshse.gov.in. If students are unable to access the official website, they can also check their results on examresults.net where a countdown timer has also been activated in the run-up to the results.

Goa Board had released the result for Class 12th students on 28 April 2018. The exam for Class 10th students concluded in April with the last exam for basic cookery scheduled on 21 April

Here is how you can check your score:

- Go to the official website gbshse.gov.in

- Click on the link GBSHSE Class 10th result 2018

- Enter your roll number and press Submit

- View the result and download it for future reference.

- For those who are unable to access the results via the Internet, can send a text message in the format — RESULT<space>GOA10<space>ROLLNO — to 56263 to get their result delivered on their mobile phones.

After result declaration, the board will distribute the original marks sheet through the heads of the institution. The marks sheet distribution is likely to happen on 27 May 2018.