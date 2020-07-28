Goa Board Result 2020: GBSHSE likely to declare Class 10 results today on gbhse.gov.in, how to check marks via SMS
Goa Board SSC result 2020 | After a long wait, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will likely declare the results of the Class 10 examinations today.
Goa Board SSC result 2020 | After a long wait, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will likely declare the results of the Class 10 examinations today (28 July).
Students can check their results via SMS by typing: 'RESULT<space>GOA10<space>ROLLNO and sending it to 56263
Candidates can also check their results via the official website: gbhse.gov.in
How to check your Goa Board SSC Result 2020:
Step 1: Get on the official website gbshse.gov.in.
Step 2: Find link labelled 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10th Results 2020.'
Step 3: Click on tab and enter details.
Step 4: Results will appear screen.
Step 5: Save your results and take a printout for future reference.
In case the website becomes extremely slow or fails to load due to heavy traffic, students can check the following alternative platforms for results: www.examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
The Class 10 examination was given by 19,115 candidates
The exams for main subjects of Class 10 ended on 1 June. Class 10 pending exams started on 21 May and ended on 6 June.
Class 10 and 12 students who are enrolled in Goan schools, but reside in villages just across the state’s borders in Maharashtra and Karnataka have been provided the facility of taking exams within their respective states.
On 20 May, over 3,000 students appeared for the Goa Board’s Class 12 Marathi examination.
The decision to conduct pending exams was taken after Goa was declared a green zone on 1 May. Goa Board HSSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) exams had to be postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak and COVID-19 lockdown.
Exams have been conducted following the social distancing norms. Students were asked to use hand sanitizer before entering the examination halls and use masks.
The Goa government promised “lockdown arrangements” including thermal screening and a maximum of 12 students in each exam hall.
Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED Kerala announces Plus Two results; steps to check scores via SMS, mobile application
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has released the results of Class 12 exams today (15 July).
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED: Kerala board announces Plus Two results; check results.kite.kerala.gov.in
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has announced the plus two or class 12th exam result 2020 today (15 July Wednesday).
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED: Alternative sites to check DHSE Class 12 exam results if keralaresults.nic.in is down
Plus 2 Result 2020 Kerala DECLARED | The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the Plus Two or Class 12 exam results today (15 July). Students can check their scores on the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.