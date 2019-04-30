Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: GBSHSE to declare Class 12 result today; visit gbshse.org to check your score

Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 Date and Time Latest updates: | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa Board Class 12 or HSSC result today (Tuesday, 30 April). The results are expected to be announced at 11 am on the official website – gbshse.org.
Candidates can get their results through SMS and e-mail by completing the pre-registration process for the board results on the GBSHSE website.
The Goa board Class 12 examination was held between 28 February and 26 March. Nearly 18,000 candidates appeared for the HSSC examination this year.
Steps to check your Goa Board HSSC Result:
Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.org
Step 2: Click on the link 'GBSHSE 12th Result 2019'
Step 3: Click on the tab 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'
Step 4: Enter the necessary details. Your results will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download your Goa Board HSSC result and take a print out for future reference
Candidates can also check their Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 through SMS. They are required to complete the 'pre-register for board result' process in the official website. Once the correct details are entered, students will receive the Goa Board HSSC Result as a SMS and an email at their registered phone number and email ids.
They can also SMS 'RESULTGOA12 ROLLNO' and send it to 56263 to get their scores.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 09:56:50 IST
Highlights
Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 updates
Out of 18,000 registered candidates, 15,172 of them had cleared the 2018 HSSC exam
In 2018, GBSHSE had announced the Class 12 board result on 10 May. Around 17,893 students had registered for the exams last year, while 16,521 students actually appeared for the tests. Around 15,172 students passed and 2,064 students failed to pass the exams.
Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 updates
Candidates can check their HSSC scores via SMS
For those who are unable to access the results via the Internet, can send a text message in the format — 'RESULTGOA12 ROLLNO' — to 56263 to get their result delivered on their mobile phones.
However, to get the results via SMS, candidates are required to complete the 'pre-register for board result' procedure on the official website.
Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 updates
Steps to check your Goa Board HSSC Result in the board's official website:
Step 1: Visit the official website — gbshse.org
Step 2: Click on the link 'GBSHSE 12th Result 2019'
Step 3: Click on the tab 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'
Step 4: Enter the necessary details. Your results will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download your Goa Board HSSC result and take a print out for future reference
Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 updates
Around 18,000 candidates appeared for HSSC exams
Around 17,893 students had appeared for the Goa Board Class 12 examination for 2019. In 2018, almost 18,500 students appeared for the exam, of which 9,667 were girls and 8,832 were boys.
This year, the banking, logic, computer science and co-operation exams were postponed due to the demise of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 updates
Exams were held from 28 February and 26 March, 2019
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) conducted the HSSC examination between 28 February and 26 March. A total of 17,893 students had appeared for the the Class 12 board exam.
Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 updates
Alternative websites to check scores
In case the official website is slow or unresponsive, candidates can also check their HSSC or Class 12 scores at results.nic.in and examresults.net.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
09:56 (IST)
Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 updates
Out of 18,000 registered candidates, 15,172 of them had cleared the 2018 HSSC exam
In 2018, GBSHSE had announced the Class 12 board result on 10 May. Around 17,893 students had registered for the exams last year, while 16,521 students actually appeared for the tests. Around 15,172 students passed and 2,064 students failed to pass the exams.
09:53 (IST)
Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 updates
Candidates can check their HSSC scores via SMS
For those who are unable to access the results via the Internet, can send a text message in the format — 'RESULTGOA12 ROLLNO' — to 56263 to get their result delivered on their mobile phones.
However, to get the results via SMS, candidates are required to complete the 'pre-register for board result' procedure on the official website.
09:46 (IST)
Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 updates
Steps to check your Goa Board HSSC Result in the board's official website:
Step 1: Visit the official website — gbshse.org
Step 2: Click on the link 'GBSHSE 12th Result 2019'
Step 3: Click on the tab 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'
Step 4: Enter the necessary details. Your results will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download your Goa Board HSSC result and take a print out for future reference
09:44 (IST)
Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 updates
Around 18,000 candidates appeared for HSSC exams
Around 17,893 students had appeared for the Goa Board Class 12 examination for 2019. In 2018, almost 18,500 students appeared for the exam, of which 9,667 were girls and 8,832 were boys.
This year, the banking, logic, computer science and co-operation exams were postponed due to the demise of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
09:30 (IST)
Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 updates
Exams were held from 28 February and 26 March, 2019
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) conducted the HSSC examination between 28 February and 26 March. A total of 17,893 students had appeared for the the Class 12 board exam.
09:28 (IST)
Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 updates
Alternative websites to check scores
In case the official website is slow or unresponsive, candidates can also check their HSSC or Class 12 scores at results.nic.in and examresults.net.
09:25 (IST)
Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 updates
Goa Board HSSC or Class 12 results to be declared shortly
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is expected to announce the results for Class 12 examinations shortly. Candidates who appeared for the HSSC cLASS 12 exam can check their scores on the official website – gbshse.org.