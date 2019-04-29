Goa 12th Result 2019: Goa board to declare HSSC Class 12 results tomorrow; visit gbshse.gov.in to check scores

Goa HSSC 12th Result 2019 | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 results tomorrow, on 30 April. Candidates who had appeared for the Goa Class 12 exams can check their scores on the board's official website gbshse.gov.in.

GBSHSE held the Goa Board Class 12 exams from 5 to 26 March. The board had postponed the examinations for a few papers, including banking, logic, computer science and co-operation, due to the demise of the chief minister, Manohar Parrikar.

Steps to check your Goa Board HSSC Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Find the link that says 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'

Step 3: Enter your details asked in the tab.

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download your results and take a printout for future reference.

Students must note that the link for the results mentioned above is not active yet, though it may be visible. They will be made live after the board declares the result.

About 17,893 students appeared for the Goa Board Class 12 Exams 2019 in the month of March.

Since a large number of students will be visiting the website to check their scores once it is officially declared, the official website of GBSHSE might could crash or become unresponsive. But students must not panic. While the temporary glitch or slowdown is being fixed, candidates can check alternative websites for their Goa Class 12 results. They can find their scores on examresults.net or results.nic.in.

Similarly, students can also check their results through an SMS service: Type – 'RESULTGOA12<space>ROLLNO' and send it to 56263.

In 2018, GBSHSE had announced the Class 12 board result on 10 May. Around 17,893 students had registered for the exams last year, while 16,521 students actually appeared for the tests. Around 15,172 students passed and 2,064 students failed to clear the exams.

