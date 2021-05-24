Chief Minister Pramod Sawant added that those who fail in one or two subjects will be allowed to re-appear in the exams

The Government of Goa has decided to cancel the Class 10 board exams due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. For Class 12 board exams, the decision will be made on 25 May.

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant through a live session on Twitter. The decision was taken on the recommendation of a committee which had senior members from the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary School Education (GBSHSE), education department officials as well as some experts. The detailed notification will be available on the website - gbshse.info - soon.

The chief minister added that those who fail in one or two subjects will be allowed to re-appear in the exams.

Students who want to opt for science and diploma streams will have to appear for an examination. This one-day examination will be conducted by the Board. The authorities will announce the exam date 15 days in advance. The private students will have to appear for either one-day or three-day exam schedules.

The state government has also decided to extend the lockdown till 31 May. During this time, all shops will remain closed except the ones dealing in essential items. Even such shops can be open from 7 am till 1 pm only. As per the order, the restaurant kitchens have been allowed to operate between 7 am and 7 pm.

The state currently has 17,277 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 2,383 people have lost their lives to the virus, as per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.