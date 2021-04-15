GLPC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 392 project and taluka livelihood manager posts at ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Applicant must not be more than 30 years of age. An upper age limit relaxation is applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category

The Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company (GLPC) Limited has opened online applications for the recruitment to Project Manager and Taluka Livelihood Manager posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official website - ojas.gujarat.gov.in. The last date to apply is till 22 April.

This recruitment drive is to fill a total of 392 Assistant Project Manager, and Taluka Livelihood Manager vacancies. Out of which, 13 posts are for Assistant Project Manager-State, 58 for Assistant Project Manager-District, 75 for Taluka Livelihood Manager, and 246 for Assistant Project Manager-Taluka.

Educational Qualification:

For Assistant Project Manager and Taluka Livelihood Manager: Candidate should have passed PG (Relevant Disciplines) with relevant experience.

For Assistant Project Manager Taluka: Candidate should hold a Graduation Degree, PG (Relevant Disciplines) with relevant experience.

Age Limit:

Applicant must not be more than 30 years of age. An upper age limit relaxation is applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Click on the link ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Step 2: Pick your desired department

Step 3: Click on ‘Apply’ for the post you choose

Step 4: Register and proceed

Step 5: Take a printout of the application for future reference

Click here for the direct link.