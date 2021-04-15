GLPC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 392 project and taluka livelihood manager posts at ojas.gujarat.gov.in
Applicant must not be more than 30 years of age. An upper age limit relaxation is applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category
The Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company (GLPC) Limited has opened online applications for the recruitment to Project Manager and Taluka Livelihood Manager posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official website - ojas.gujarat.gov.in. The last date to apply is till 22 April.
This recruitment drive is to fill a total of 392 Assistant Project Manager, and Taluka Livelihood Manager vacancies. Out of which, 13 posts are for Assistant Project Manager-State, 58 for Assistant Project Manager-District, 75 for Taluka Livelihood Manager, and 246 for Assistant Project Manager-Taluka.
Educational Qualification:
- For Assistant Project Manager and Taluka Livelihood Manager: Candidate should have passed PG (Relevant Disciplines) with relevant experience.
- For Assistant Project Manager Taluka: Candidate should hold a Graduation Degree, PG (Relevant Disciplines) with relevant experience.
Age Limit:
Applicant must not be more than 30 years of age. An upper age limit relaxation is applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.
Candidates can follow these steps to apply:
Step 1: Click on the link ojas.gujarat.gov.in
Step 2: Pick your desired department
Step 3: Click on ‘Apply’ for the post you choose
Step 4: Register and proceed
Step 5: Take a printout of the application for future reference
also read
Nitin Gadkari's googly on jobs may be ominous for Narendra Modi govt; state of drift may be a political hot potato
Is there a time bomb that may tell on Narendra Modi's economic policies as India goes to the polls -- and is there a dissident in disguise in Gadkari?
Allahabad Bank Result 2019: Allahabad Bank releases Specialist Officer examination result on allahabadbank.in
Allahabad Bank had notified a total of 92 vacancies for SO posts, 14 for JMG Scale-I and 78 in MMG Scale-II posts
Indian techies struggle as jobs crisis worsens: Votes of jobless youths can hurt Narendra Modi's chances in LS polls, say critics
These engineers struggling to find jobs highlight Narendra Modi's difficulty in creating jobs by boosting manufacturing under 'Make in India' as promised in 2014.