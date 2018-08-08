You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Glass ceiling not broken by attaining post but by making a difference, says Justice Gita Mittal on elevation

India Press Trust of India Aug 08, 2018 21:29:07 IST

New Delhi: Bidding adieu to the Delhi High Court after her elevation as the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal said on Wednesday that the "glass ceiling" was not broken by attaining a position but by making a difference for others, especially the downtrodden.

Justice Mittal, who served as a Delhi High Court judge for 14 years, out of which 15 months were as the Acting Chief Justice, said several people have asked whether she has broken through the glass ceiling subsequent to her elevation as the first women Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court and her answer was "it is not about arriving at a position".

File image of Justice Gita Mittal. News18

File image of Justice Gita Mittal. News18

"The glass ceiling is broken when you make a difference to someone below you, when you uplift someone so that they can walk ahead of you. I have not done that and I have miles to go before I sleep," she said while speaking at the full court reference held in the Delhi High Court to bid farewell to her.

She also said she was sad to leave the Delhi High Court as there were many tasks that she has left unfinished. To the next generation of lawyers, Justice Mittal suggested using ethical, fair and honest means when handling cases.

Prior to Justice Mittal's address, some senior advocates and government lawyers also spoke on the occasion of her elevation.

The senior advocates — ASG Maninder Acharya and DHCBA president Kirti Uppal — as well as Delhi government standing counsel Ramesh Singh, spoke about the various orders and judgements passed by Justice Mittal on child abuse, disability, gender rights, environment, cleanliness and the impact of her decisions.

Apart from her work on the judicial side, they also spoke about the steps taken by her on the administrative side to ensure a tightened vigilance framework and improving the functioning of the trial courts where she had made surprise inspections during her tenure.

They also said that apart from excelling in academics, Justice Mittal was an avid sportsperson as she captained the Delhi Juniors in volleyball and represented the city at the national level open championships.


Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 21:29 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores