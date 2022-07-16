Glad that he will be our VP candidate: PM Modi on Jagdeep Dhankhar

The prime minister said Dhankhar has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President, brings with him an "illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career."

The prime minister said Dhankhar has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised.

"Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has excellent knowledge of our Constitution. He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress," he added.

A BJP parliamentary board meeting was held in the national capital today to pick the party's candidate for the vice presidential poll. Prime Minister Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP president JP Nadda attended the meeting.

In 2017, the party had named the then Cabinet minister M Venkaiah Naidu, a former BJP president and veteran parliamentarian, as its vice president candidate. Naidu had won the election comfortably to occupy the second highest constitutional post of the country. Naidu's current term ends on 10 August.

The electoral college for picking the next vice president, who is also the ex-officio Rajya Sabha chairperson, comprises members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Out of Parliament's current strength of 780, the BJP alone has 394 MPs, more than the majority mark of 390.

The last date for filing of nomination papers for the poll is 19 July and the election is scheduled for 6 August.

