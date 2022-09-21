Girl raped by martial art trainer in Varanasi
The incident took place on Monday evening, while the accused was arrested on Tuesday after the victim lodged a complaint at Manduadih police station
Varanasi: A girl, who was taking martial arts training for self defence, was allegedly raped by her trainer on the campus of Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) here, police said.
The incident took place on Monday evening, while the accused was arrested on Tuesday after the victim lodged a complaint at Manduadih police station, TOI reported.
The girl, who is a native of Sonbhadra district, lives with her friends in Manduadih area in Varanasi. She was taking training from the accused, Vinod Vishwakarma, a resident of Kandwa area, for the last one month.
On Monday, Vinod was teaching martial arts to the girl and two other students on BLW campus at 6:30 pm when it started raining. While he asked the other two girls to go home, he told the victim that he would drop her back. Later on at around 7:30 pm, he took her behind a bush near a pond and allegedly raped her, according to the victim.
“No such training camp is being run by the BLW on the campus. The BLW administration has taken notice of the incident and proper measures would be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents. Outsiders visit the campus for morning walk and evening exercise near the Surya Sarovar from where the incident has been reported,” TOI quoted BLW spokesperson Rajesh Kumar as saying.
The accused has been booked under Section 376 of IPC and SC/ST Act.
