New Delhi: Days after a person was killed and 11 others were critically injured in Begusarai firing incident, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said that it wasn’t just a case of firing but a terrorist attack.

Hitting out at the Bihar government, he said that the incident has exposed the true face of the Mahagathbandhan dispensation under which criminal activities have seen a sudden spurt.

The minister also demanded that the case be probed by the NIA or CBI.

“It wasn’t just an incident of firing on 10 people, it also exposed the face of the government…It’s unfortunate. It wasn’t just firing on people but a terrorist attack. I demand that it should be probed by NIA or CBI,” said the Union Minister.

"It wasn't just an incident of firing on 10 people, it also exposed the face of the government…It's unfortunate. It wasn't just firing on people but a terrorist attack. I demand that it should be probed by NIA or CBI: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

On Friday, four people were arrested in connection with the case, police said.

A 30-year-old man was killed and 11 others were critically injured when four men riding two motorcycles opened fire on passersby on Tuesday.

The arrested people have been identified as Sumit Kumar, Yuvraj, Keshav alias Naga and Arjun, a senior police officer said, adding that the superintendent of police is expected to brief the media later in the day.

Seven policemen have been suspended for dereliction of duty after the incident.

The gunmen first opened fire at Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai town, targeting shops. People ran helter-skelter and shopkeepers fled their establishments.

The assailants then moved to Barauni Thermal Chowk, Teghra, Bachwara and Rajendra Bridge, and continued firing at people.

With inputs from agencies

