GIC Recruitment 2021: Admit cards for assistant manager exam released on gicofindia.com

The selected candidates will be initially posted in Mumbai Head Office but later they can be re-assigned to any part of the country

The General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) has released the admit cards for the Officer Scale I examination. Applicants can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website gicofindia.com from 16 April till 9 May. There are 44 posts available in the cadre of Assistant Manager (Scale-I). The selected candidates will be posted in Mumbai Head Office. Later on, they can be posted anywhere in India as well as abroad as per the requirement.

Applicants can follow these steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website https://www.gicofindia.com/en/ On the homepage, go to the ‘Quick Links’ section Now, click on the ‘Officer Scale 1’ link A new page will open Now, log in through your registration number and password (either in Hindi or in English) The GIC Officer Scale I 2021 admit card will appear on the screen Take a printout and save a copy for later use

Alternatively, this direct link can also be used by candidates: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/gicirsomar21/cloea_apr21/login.php?appid=7d0e2839f4ca3624ac43683c27776c26

The tentative exam date is 9 May in the afternoon shift.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must hold a Graduation Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks for General and OBC candidates. For SC/ST applicants, the cut off is 55% A candidate must have passed the final examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, if applying for the Finance Chartered Accountant stream A candidate must hold a law degree from a recognized university if applying for the Legal stream A candidate must hold a Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in General Insurance/ Risk Management if applying for the Insurance stream Candidates applying for any stream must have sound computer knowledge A candidate must be a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 30 years. However, there is a relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST applicants. For people belonging to the OBC category, the relaxation is of 3 years

Selection Process:

There will be an online test, group discussion, and interview, and Medical Examination. The total marks for all three examinations are 200.

Candidates who clear the written examination will be called for Group Discussion and interview at the selected centres. On the basis of all the exams, a merit list will be prepared.