The design flaw of the ride was that, not only was the entire thing made of metal but also unlike a regular slide it was not a straight incline, rather it was like waves with steep crests and troughs which led to riders crashing heavily on every trough

A slide, in the United States, was shut down within hours of being open due to a design flaw. On Friday, the enormous slide at Belle Isle Park in Michigan, US, reopened before being immediately shut down after parents raised safety concerns regarding an issue with the incline. A video showing people sliding down the ride was circulated over the internet and it went viral in no time.

The giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Michigan was open for only 4 hours before workers shut it down to make adjustments. I wonder why they decided to do such a thing 😳 pic.twitter.com/q7jpFdLdAO — Art (@artcombatpod) August 19, 2022

In the video, a number of people can be seen enjoying the ride that launched them into the air and sends them plummeting to the ground. The reactions and noise of the people are telling of how dangerous the ride is and how people felt after crashing on to the surface.

The video was shared on Twitter and the caption read, “The giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Michigan was open for only 4 hours before workers shut it down to make adjustments. I wonder why they decided to do such a thing and grabbed much attention from internet users.” Since being posted, it has seen more than 11 million viewers and as many as 97,000 users have liked it so far. Users have also referred to the problem of the heat that can be easily absorbed by the metallic slide.

Here are netizens' response:

It was hot and back in the 70s, you’d ride down in a potato sack. So, it was hot and itchy (worth it), but never this fast.😳 — Enfleurage (@enfleuragekm) August 20, 2022

One of my fondest memories of visiting grandma in the 80s — Cock D (@rpm40) August 20, 2022

I tore my ankle up on that damn thing. — christy (@Christybell93) August 19, 2022

They should have an ambulance waiting so you can bounce right in — Tony Lonneman (@Tloredsfan) August 20, 2022

