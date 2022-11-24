Ghostbusters: Maharashtra man hosts birthday bash in crematorium; over 100 attend

Thane(Maharashtra): A 54-year-old resident of Kalyan town here organised his birthday party in a crematorium to disprove myths and superstitions attached to the place.

Gautam Ratan More, his family and friends had a ball in Mohane Crematorium on November 19. However, the incident came to light after a video of the cake cutting with a big banner in the background, surfaced on Social media on Wednesday.

As it went viral, local media reached more’s house for an interview.

He told media persons that he wanted to spread the word around that ghosts, generally associated with crematoriums and other such places, do not exist.

He claimed to have been inspired by the life story of late rationalist Narendra Dabolkhr and renowned social worker Sindhutai Sapkal, who have actively campaigned against blind beliefs, witchcraft and superstitions.

More turned 54 on November 19. His party had over 100 guests, including 40 women and children, who were served biryani and cake at the Mohane crematorium.

More, a member of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, gave a statement to local daily saying his family had advised him to celebrate birthday at a hotel but he chose crematorium, “I want people to know that there are no

such things as ghosts and no untoward incidents happen if you celebrate at such places.”

Anand Shinde, one of the attendees of More’s birthday celebration said he was initially confused whether to attend More’s party because of the misconceptions about a crematorium being haunted by ghosts and other evil forces at night, but after he went there, he found that such beliefs were nothing but ‘misplaced conceptions’.

