Ghaziabad: Tokens for entry into malls, hotels, Rs 250 fine for not wearing mask among new COVID-19 guidelines

With the rising COVID-19 cases, new guidelines have been proposed in Ghaziabad to control the spread.

All the cinemas, parks, commercial complexes, malls and hotels will now have a token system for visitors with entry and exit timings. People will be allowed to visit these places as per the new rules.

The administration is trying to make sure that social distancing is being maintained by those who are waiting for their turn to enter a public premise. Therefore, all places have been ordered to arrange a display board at the entry gate from where social distancing can be monitored.

Anyone found without a mask in public will be fined Rs 250. In a second such instance, the fine will be doubled to Rs 500. For spitting in public, a penalty of Rs 100 will be charged which will be doubled if the person is found doing it again.

Further, Shalimar Garden, Vaishali, Lajpat Nagar, Indira Puram, Rajendra Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Kavi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Govind Puram, Raj Nagar and Vasundhara have been declared red zones.

In an earlier order, the District Magistrate had issued section 144 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in order to prevent gatherings during the festival time.

Uttar Pradesh, so far, has 19,738 active cases while 8,881 people have lost their lives till now as per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the COVID-19 vaccine at the Shyama Prasad Civil Hospital in Lucknow. In a tweet, he wrote, “I urge all the residents of the state to take vaccination so that we can together make Uttar Pradesh corona-free. Let’s unite against Covid 19”.

India is witnessing the biggest spike since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. As per MoHFW, the country has reported 1,03,558 new cases in the last 24 hours. While 52,847 people got discharged, 478 deaths were reported.