Ghaziabad: In a surprising turn of events, thieves here returned Rs 4Lakh worth Jewellery via ‘courier’, nearly four days after they stole Rs 25 thousand cash and jewelry worth Rs 14 lakh from a female teacher’s flat in Fortune residency housing society.

The theft had occurred at Preeti Sirohi’s flat when she had gone to her hometown in Bulandshahr to celebrate Diwali.

What was the incident?

Preeti Sirohi lives with her family in Fortune Residency located at Rajnagar Extension in Ghaziabad. She had gone to Bulandshahr on 23 October to celebrate Diwali. Reached the flat on the evening of 27 October. Here they found the locks of the flat and cupboards broken. Cash and jewelery were missing from the house.

Police was informed and an FIR was lodged.

Courier

Preeti Sirohi said, ‘At around 6 pm on October 29, the courier boy of DTDC company came to their flat with a parcel. “My name, flat and mobile number were also written on the parcel,” She said.

After opening the packet, she found some of the jewellery items that were stolen.

“Gold jewelery worth about four lakh rupees was kept in the packet. There was also a box of artificial jewelry, which was stolen that day,” she said.

Wrong address

Sirohi informed police about the courier and it was revealed that the courier package was sent in the name of some Rajdeep Jewelers in Hapur. The cops reached Hapur Sarafa Market and searched around, however the shop of the jeweller in the name was not found.

Consequently, police officials are now tracking the parcel back to find its senders.

As per the officials, DTDC Courier Center in Hapur has informed that cops that two boys had come to submit the package.

Anshu Jain, Circle Officer 2 in Ghaziabad police said they are asserting the identities of the two men on the basis of the CCTV footage. “They will be arrested and the the facts will be brought in light soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, the it is being presumed that a close person can also be involved in the theft, because usually the thief does not know the name and mobile number of the flat owner, although both these things were written on the parcel.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.