Ghaziabad gang rape: Police book woman for fraud, allege she fabricated charges due to property dispute

Ghaziabad: Police have registered a case against the woman, who had earlier claimed to have been abducted and gang raped by five men, and three others for allegedly ‘fabricating’ gang-rape charge in an attempt to grab property.

An alleged case of gang rape of a 38-year-old woman was reported on 18th October in the National Capital Regions’s Ghaziabad. Media reports claimed that the woman, who was waiting for a bus, was abducted by five men, raped and then thrown away wrapped in a jute bag with her hands and legs tied. Her genitals were mutilated with an iron rod, which was left inside her body, the reports said.

The case was highlighted after Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal equated it to the Nirbahya gang rape in 2012.

However, the Ghaziabad police on Thursday dismissed as “fabricated” the Delhi woman’s claim that she had been raped and brutalised by five men and said that it was a conspiracy hatched over a dispute over a property dispute.

On Friday, Circle Officer (City-2) Alok Dubey said that the woman and her accomplices Azad, Afzal and Gaurav have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine any document which the person knows or has reason to believe to be forged).

Of the initial five suspects, who the woman alleged abducted and gang-raped her, the Ghaziabad police on Wednesday said that four people had been taken into custody following the allegation of the woman.

During a press conference on Thursday, when asked if a clean chit will be given to the four of them, Inspector General, Meerut, Praveen Kumar, said, “We have not got any evidence against them…Prima facie, in this case, no such incident has taken place. So, there is no question of getting evidence.”

On the women’s claim that she was kidnapped, the officer had said,” No. She had gone to a designated place at her own will.”

“Chats analysed by police also show that money was also paid to individuals to publicise the case”, he had said.

The woman claimed that she was raped by five men for two days.

The National Commission for Women has also said that contradictory statements were made by the woman and her family members.

On Thursday, Inspector General, Meerut, Praveen Kumar also said that during the investigation, it was found that Azad’s (one of the woman’s accomplices) phone was switched off around the time the woman purportedly disappeared.

On the property dispute, he said the dispute was about a “small” property.

The Property Dispute

The Police had on 19 October mentioned the property dispute. “It is being said that they have a property dispute and the matter is sub-judice. We’re taking all necessary action”, Nipun Agarwal, SP City(Ghaziabad) was quoted as saying by ANI.

“A woman named Sameena gave the property to Azad in 2021 who in turn gave its power of attorney to a man named Deepak Joshi. There was talk about giving this property to the Delhi woman. The case regarding this was going on in the court”, the Inspector General said.

It was with the objective to grab this property, the Police said, that the woman with three others staged the kidnapping and rape to frame the men.

Woman refused medical examination

Authorities at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital had on Wednesday said the woman’s condition is stable and no internal injury has been found yet.

Nipun Agarwal, Superintendent of Police (City-I) Ghaziabad, on Wednesday had said the victim claimed that after raping her, the accused had inserted an iron rod in her private part but when the police tried to get her medically examined at a Meerut hospital, she refused.

“Doctors then referred her to the Meerut Medical College for treatment but she refused to go there as well. The woman was then taken to a Delhi hospital,” the SP had said.

With inputs from PTI

