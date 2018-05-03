German national accuses Ghaziabad hotel employee of molestation; Uttar Pradesh Police register plaint

A 55-year-old German national claimed he was molested by a hotel employee in Ghaziabad's Kaushambi on Tuesday, according to several media reports.

CNN-News18 reported that the victim alleged he was molested inside his room by an employee of the hotel's sales department.

The victim accused the employee of trying to touch his private parts and lodged a complaint on 2 May, according to the report.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the Indirapuram police lodged an FIR and booked the employee for causing hurt and indulging in obscene acts under the Indian Penal Code.

ANI reported that the employee has been suspended.

“We have lodged the FIR and will thoroughly investigate the incident as reported by the foreign national. We are continuing with our investigation”, said Sachin Malik, Station House Officer, Indirapuram. “We are questioning the staff in order to get more details”, Malik added, according to the Hindustan Times report.