GCET 2020: Register for counseling before 10 August; check goa-degree-admissions.in

The registration for Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2020 counseling has begun. Candidates can register themselves on the official website goa-degree-admissions.in by 10 August.

The GCET is an entrance test for admission to first year engineering and pharmacy courses in the state’s universities and colleges. GCET 2020 was held between 4 and 5 July as a pen and paper-based exam, NDTV reported. The results were declared on 9 July.

A report by Careers360 mentions that provisional and final merit list as well as the schedule of admission rounds will be announced soon on the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Goa website.

Steps to apply for GCET counselling 2020:

Step 1: Students need to log on to the official website www.goa-degree-admissions.in

Step 2: Read all the instructions carefully and then register using email id and password

Step 3: You will receive a verification link and an OTP on the email id specified at the time of registration. Click on the link to log in

Step 4: Now, fill the all the required details and upload the documents

Step 5: Submit the GCET 2020 counselling application

Step 6: An acknowledgement will be sent to your email address after the registration process is completed

The GCET score is considered for admission to over 1,000 engineering and 120 pharmacy degree seats in Goa.

Candidates who take the exam are given three subject combination options to choose from – PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics), PC (Physics and Chemistry), and PM (Physics and Maths). There is no age limit specified for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses.