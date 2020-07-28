GBSHSE Result 2020: Goa board to declare Class 10 results today, alternative sites to visit if official website gbshse.gov.in is down

Goa Board SSC result 2020 | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will is set to announce the results for Class 10 (SSC) on its official website gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board SSC result 2020 | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is set to announce the results for Class 10 (SSC) on its official website gbshse.gov.in.

The Class 10 examination was given by 19,115 candidates.

In case the official website becomes extremely slow or fails to load due to heavy traffic, students can check the following alternative platforms for results: www.examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

How to check Goa SSC Results 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website.

Step 2: Click on Goa in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Class 10 Results Click Here".

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Goa Board SSC Examination 2020 result.

Steps to check Goa SSC result 2020 on indiaresults.com:



Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com.

Step 2: Click on Goa in the list of the states or type the URL goa.indiaresults.com on your browser and press 'enter'.

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Goa Board of Sec & Higher Sec Education" with "SSC (Std 10th) Examination" written under it.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your matric result.

The exams for main subjects of Class 10 ended on 1 June. Class 10 pending exams started on 21 May and ended on 6 June.

Board chairman Ramkrishna Samant said that a third centre has been added this year for the correction of class 10 answer sheets, to maintain social distancing norms among the evaluators.