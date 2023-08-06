Gaurikund landslide: Search operation continues, 20 still missing

Rescue efforts to locate individuals who went missing following a landslide in Gaurikund, Uttarakhand, persisted on Sunday, as confirmed by officials.

The incident, which occurred on Friday, resulted in three fatalities, while twenty people remain still missing.

“The search and rescue operation for the missing persons in the landslide near Gaurikund Datpulia on the Kedarnath Yatra route in the intervening night of August 3 and 4 is going on continuously,” said an official statement of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Officials reported that the search mission is being conducted by SDRF, NDRF, DDRF, District Disaster Management Department, District Police, Water Police, and Fire Brigade personnel.

According to Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, a landslide in Gaurikund resulted in the death of three individuals, and twenty people remain still missing.

While speaking to ANI, DGP Ashok Kumar said,” Three people have died and 20 people are still missing in a massive landslide that occurred on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Gaurikund.”

He further mentioned that a total of 17 people are of Nepali origin and are still missing after the landslide.

“17 of the missing people are of Nepali origin. A search operation by the police is underway,” he said.

Earlier Nepal Foreign Minister NP Saud on Saturday requested the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami for speedy search and rescue of its citizens missing in a landslide in Gaurikund.

According to the Secretariat of Nepal, FM Saud made the request during a telephonic conversation with CM Dhami and urged for a speedy search and rescue of its nationals who went missing after they were swept away by a landslide that struck Gauri Kund town in Uttarakhand.

Officials said that the landslide occurred 16 km before Kedarnath.

With inputs from ANI