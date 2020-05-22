Gauhati University declares 1st, 3rd and 5th semester results for UG and PG courses; visit Guportal.in for updates

Gauhati University has announced the first, third and fifth semester results of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic session 2019-20.

The results have been declared for UG major and general courses, apart from MA 3rd Semester (Psychology), MSc 3rd Semester (Geological Science), MTech MST 1st Semester (Material Science and Technology), MA 1st Semester (Psychology), MBA 1st Semester (Business Administration) and MSc 1st Semester (Instrumentation and Applied Physics).

Those who have appeared for these courses can check their result by visiting the result portal of Gauhati University Guportal.in.

The results of remaining courses will be announced shortly.

More than 350 colleges are affiliated to Gauhati University in Assam. These colleges offer UG and PG courses in Arts, Science, Commerce and Management, Law, Medicine and Allied Health and Engineering and Technology.

How to check result

Step 1: Go to the result portal of Gauhati University - https://guportal.in/Results/ExamResultDeclare.aspx



Step 2: Select the result type out of the three given options – scrutiny result, evaluation result and value added result.

Step 3: Select the course for which you took the exams and degree type.

Step 4: Then finally select the faculty.

The university has also opened registration facility for 1 semester students of BA, BCom and BSC. While filling the online application form, students will have to provide personal details like mother’s name, father’s name, email ID, date of birth and religion, among others. The portal for new student registration is also active.