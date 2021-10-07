The exam will be held on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February next year and the scores will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of the result

The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be closed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur today, 7 October. Aspirants, who haven’t applied yet, can register themselves by paying a late fee after visiting the official website https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/.

“The end date to submit the online application is September 30, 2021, without the late fee. Applications can still be submitted from October 1 to October 7 with a late fee,” a notice on the official website reads.

As per the schedule, the GATE 2022 test will be held on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February 2022 across the country at various exam centres. Candidates applying for the examination should note that this year the Institute has introduced two new subjects Geomatics Engineering and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering. The two new additions have taken the subject count to 29 in total.

Check steps to apply for GATE 2022 below

Step 1: Go to the official portal - https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads, 'Apply online’ on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates are requested to enter their details and click on the submit option

Step 4: Then, applicants are advised to fill the application form and pay the required fee

Step 5: After completing the process, click on the ‘Submit’ option. Keep a printout

Direct link to apply for GATE 2022: https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/apps.html

All the GATE test papers will be of objective type. The pattern of questions will comprise Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), which may also include Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions during the exam.

The GATE 2022 score will remain valid for three years from the date of the announcement of the results. For more related details and updates, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website for GATE.