GATE 2022: Registrations open at gate.iitkgp.ac.in; check steps to apply
The test is slated to be held on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February next year and hall tickets for it will be released on 3 January
Registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 has finally begun today, 2 September. Aspirants can now visit the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in, to apply for the examination. The last date to register for GATE 2022 is 24 September.
Conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, the test is slated to be held on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February next year (2022).
Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply for GATE 2022:
Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in, to register yourself
Step 2: Click on the 'Apply Online' link which is available on the homepage
Step 3: Register yourself if you're a new user and then log in using the required credentials
Step 4: Fill the application form, upload required documents and pay the fee
Step 5: Submit the filled GATE 2022 application form. Save it and take a printout for future reference
Here's the direct link
Take a look at the list of documents needed
- Valid identity proof
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- Passport size photograph
- Scanned copy of signature
- Class 10 mark sheet
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Graduation/qualifying exam certificate
- Date of birth proof/certificate
- Address proof
- Scanned thumb impression
This year, two new subjects namely - NM (naval architecture and marine engineering) and GE (geomatics engineering) have been introduced, taking the total number of papers to 29.
Aspirants who have completed their education in science, technology, engineering, architecture, commerce or arts can apply. Candidates who are currently in the third year or higher of any undergraduate (UG) course are also eligible to register for the exam.
The hall tickets will be released on 3 January. While appearing for GATE 2022, students have to bring a copy of their admit card along with the original photo identity document mentioned while filling the application form.
also read
JEE Advanced 2021: Registrations begin from 11 September; check full schedule at jeeadv.ac.in
The registrations will continue till 16 September. The last date to submit the registration fee is 17 September.
GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur adds papers on naval and marine engineering and geomatics engineering in exam
The new papers seek to help students with advanced capabilities in ship building industries and geo-informatics
GATE 2022: Registration begins today; check details at gate.iitkgp.ac.in
The last date for registration is 24 September. The exam will be organised by IIT Kharagpur on 5, 6, 12 and 13 February 2022