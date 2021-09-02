The test is slated to be held on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February next year and hall tickets for it will be released on 3 January

Registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 has finally begun today, 2 September. Aspirants can now visit the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in, to apply for the examination. The last date to register for GATE 2022 is 24 September.

Conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, the test is slated to be held on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February next year (2022).

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply for GATE 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in, to register yourself

Step 2: Click on the 'Apply Online' link which is available on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself if you're a new user and then log in using the required credentials

Step 4: Fill the application form, upload required documents and pay the fee

Step 5: Submit the filled GATE 2022 application form. Save it and take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link

Take a look at the list of documents needed

- Valid identity proof

- Category certificate (if applicable)

- Passport size photograph

- Scanned copy of signature

- Class 10 mark sheet

- Class 12 mark sheet

- Graduation/qualifying exam certificate

- Date of birth proof/certificate

- Address proof

- Scanned thumb impression

This year, two new subjects namely - NM (naval architecture and marine engineering) and GE (geomatics engineering) have been introduced, taking the total number of papers to 29.

Aspirants who have completed their education in science, technology, engineering, architecture, commerce or arts can apply. Candidates who are currently in the third year or higher of any undergraduate (UG) course are also eligible to register for the exam.

The hall tickets will be released on 3 January. While appearing for GATE 2022, students have to bring a copy of their admit card along with the original photo identity document mentioned while filling the application form.