Aspirants who wish to apply for the GATE 2022 examination can do so by paying a late fee. Earlier the GATE 2022 registration, without late fee closed on 30 September.

The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will finally close on 7 October by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. Aspirants who wish to apply for the GATE 2022 examination can do so by paying a late fee. Earlier the GATE 2022 registration, without late fee closed on 30 September.

Those who wish to apply for the exam should visit the official website at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/. “The end date of filling the online application is September 30 without late fee. Applications may still be submitted from October 1 to October 7 with late fee,” reads a notice on the GATE 2022 website.

Meanwhile, the late fee for female, Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD category candidates is Rs 1,250, and for others, it is Rs 2,000. As per a notice on the website, students appearing in one or two papers are advised to fill in only one application form.

However, in the case of multiple application forms, only one form will be accepted while the remaining will be rejected without any refund for the paid fee.

Steps to register for GATE 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the GATE application form link that is available on the home page

Step 3: Candidates need to complete the registration process by filling the GATE 2022 application form and uploading the required documents

Step 4: Along with uploading documents, payment of the GATE 2022 application fee is also required

Step 5: Kindly, preview and submit the form

Direct link here for GATE 2022 application form

For the unversed, IIT Kharagpur will conduct the GATE 2022 examination on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February, 2022. While, the admit cards will be released on 3 January, 2022. Applicants attempting for the exam will be appearing for 29 papers.

For the required exam, students can choose a combination of two papers as per their wish from the given list of combinations of papers. Meanwhile, GATE is conducted for interested and eligible candidates for admission to master’s courses. The admission is also for recruitment to some public sector companies.