GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur opens correction window till 12 November at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

The correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 has been opened by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. The registered candidates can now edit or change various particulars in their application forms.

Those interested can make the required changes till 12 November by visiting the official website at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/.

Candidates should note that they can make changes in particulars like name, date of birth, gender, college details, category, address, exam paper (subject name), PwD/dyslexic, additional exam paper, and examination city. However, they will also have to pay a fee for every modification made in the GATE 2022 application form.

Steps to edit the GATE 2022 application form:

Step 1. Go to the official website - https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

Step 2. Search and click on the GATE 2022 login option, that is available on the homepage

Step 3. Candidates will then have to enter their application number and password to log in

Step 4. After providing all details, within a few seconds, the GATE 2022 application form will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Then, click on the edit option and make the required changes

Step 6. Finally, pay the essential fee and submit

Step 7. Kindly, download and keep a print copy of the same for future use or reference

A fee of Rs 500 needs to be submitted by the candidate in particulars including name, date of birth, choice of exam cities, address, college name, location, change of existing paper, change of parents or guardians name, gender, category, and roll number.

To make changes in examination centres, female candidates, and SC, ST, PwD category applicants need to pay Rs 750 while others are requested to pay Rs 1,500.

For the unversed, GATE 2022 will be held on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts; the first will take place from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and the second will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.