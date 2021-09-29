Candidates who intend to register after September 30, can do so till October 7 by paying late fees

The application deadline for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 has been extended again by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. Students who have not yet registered themselves for the GATE 2022 can do so by visiting the official website at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/.

Previously, the last date to apply online for the exam was 28 September. “The application deadline has been extended upto 30th September 2021 (Thursday) with No Additional Fees,” reads a notice on the official website.

Check steps to apply for GATE 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘apply online’ link that is available on the homepage. Then proceed to complete the registration process

Step 3: After logging in, candidates need to fill the GATE 2022 application form

Step 4: To complete the process, applicants are requested to upload required documents like photograph and signature

Step 5: Then, pay the GATE 2022 registration fee as per requirement

Step 6: Before submitting, you can preview the filled form and then hit on submit

Those who intend to register after September 30, can do so till October 7 by paying late a fees. The registered candidates will be able to download the GATE 2022 admit cards from 3 January, 2022.

Applicants who have completed any government-approved degree course in architecture, science, commerce, engineering, technology, or Arts are eligible to appear for the GATE 2022 examination. Meanwhile, candidates who hold certification from any professional organisations must make sure that those examinations are conducted and approved by UGC/ UPSC/ MoE/ AICTE as equivalent to BArch, BE, BTech or BPlanning.

The GATE is conducted for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses in science or engineering. These programmes come with scholarships and assistantships from the government.