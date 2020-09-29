GATE 2021: Registration process ends tomorrow, candidates can apply at gate.iitb.ac.in

After the registration for GATE 2021 is completed, authorities will open an application correction window for the candidates

GATE 2021 | The last date to register online for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 without late fees is tomorrow, 30 September. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, which will be conducting the exam, has released the GATE application form 2021 and started the registration at their official website - gate.iitb.ac.in.

As per a report by Careers 360, the last date of registration for GATE 2021 with a late fee of Rs 500 is 7 October.

After the registration is completed, authorities will open an application correction window for the candidates.

According to a report by NDTV, applicants will be required to register through GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

The process for application include GATE registration, filling up of the form, uploading documents and making payment of application fees.

GATE 2021 will be conducted between 5 and 14 February. The exam will be held in two shifts - first shift will be from 9 am to noon, while the second will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The result of GATE 2021 will be declared on the official website on 22 March 2021.

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,500 per paper which will be increased to Rs 2,000 from 1 to 7 October. Females and reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 750. For applying late, they will have to pay Rs 1,250.

GATE 2021 will be a computer-based test (CBT) and candidates will get three hours to answer the paper. The scores of GATE 2020 will be valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.

The GATE 2021 will have objective type questions. There are likely to be multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Log on to the official website - gate.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on link that reads, GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)

Step 3: Tap on ‘New User’ and enter details to register.

Step 4: Sign-in using your registered ID and complete the application form

Step 5: Upload documents, images and signature in relevant format

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Here's the direct link to apply: https://appsgate.iitb.ac.in/register.html

GATE is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).