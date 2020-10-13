GATE 2021: Last date to register with late fee extended till 14 October, apply at gate.iitb.ac.in

The computer-based test (CBT) will be held from 5 to 14 February, 2021 in two shifts. The GATE 2021 result will be declared on 22 March

The last date to register online for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 along with late fee has been extended till 14 October up to 5 pm. Candidates who have still not applied for the aptitude test can enroll at gate.iitb.ac.in by paying Rs 500 as an additional late fee.

Earlier, the last date to register for GATE 2021 along with late fee was 12 October.

The GATE online application processing system (GOAPS) will reopen between 28 October and 13 November, during which registered candidates will be allowed to make changes in category, city or exam paper.

Candidates will be required to pay Rs 500 more for category and paper change. For each paper, applicants will be required to pay a fee of Rs 1,500. Females and reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 750.

GATE 2021 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. The computer-based test (CBT) will be held from 5 to 14 February, 2021 in two shifts. The GATE 2021 result will be declared on 22 March.

How to register online for GATE 2021:

Step 1: Log on to GATE 2021 official website - gate.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, opt for the link that reads, GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

Step 3: Tap on ‘New User’ and enter your details.

Step 4: Now, go to the log in page and Sign-in using the registered ID and complete the application form.

Step 5: Upload all the relevant documents, images and signature in the required format

Step 6: Pay the application fee and press the final submit button.

Here is the direct link to apply

GATE 2021 will be conducted for 27 subjects. Two new subject papers have been introduced for the upcoming test. These include EX (Environmental Science and Engineering) and XH (Humanities and Social Sciences) in Economics/English/Linguistics/Philosophy/Psychology/Sociology. The exam will comprise objective type questions.

There is no age limit to appear for GATE 2021.