GATE 2021 counselling postponed by IIT-Delhi; first round to begin from 28 May
The counselling was initially supposed to start from 13 May. GATE 2019, 2020 and 2021 candidates can register at COAP as the score is valid for three years.
The counselling date for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 has been postponed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, said reports. As per the official website of Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP), IIT, Delhi, the first round of counselling will now start from Friday 28 May and will continue till 30 May. The counselling was initially supposed to start from 13 May.
As per the detailed schedule, round two will be conducted from 4 to 6 June. The third round of counselling will be held from 11 to 13 June while the fourth one will be from 18 to 20 June. The last round is scheduled from 25 to 27 June, as per the COAP website.
Additional counselling rounds will also be held starting from 2 July. The additional rounds will conclude on 1 August.
GATE 2019, 2020 and 2021 candidates can register at COAP as the score is valid for three years.
In order to register at COAP 2021, candidates can follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official portal
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Register’ at the top right corner
Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your GATE registration number, paper code and score along with name and date of birth to register
Step 4: After registration, you will receive login information. Visit the homepage again to login
Step 5: Verify registration details and enter any additional GATE score (from the last three years). Click on ‘Submit’ to complete the registration process
Here’s the direct link for registration.
