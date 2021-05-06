The counselling was initially supposed to start from 13 May. GATE 2019, 2020 and 2021 candidates can register at COAP as the score is valid for three years.

The counselling date for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 has been postponed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, said reports. As per the official website of Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP), IIT, Delhi, the first round of counselling will now start from Friday 28 May and will continue till 30 May. The counselling was initially supposed to start from 13 May.

As per the detailed schedule, round two will be conducted from 4 to 6 June. The third round of counselling will be held from 11 to 13 June while the fourth one will be from 18 to 20 June. The last round is scheduled from 25 to 27 June, as per the COAP website.

Additional counselling rounds will also be held starting from 2 July. The additional rounds will conclude on 1 August.

In order to register at COAP 2021, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official portal

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Register’ at the top right corner

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your GATE registration number, paper code and score along with name and date of birth to register

Step 4: After registration, you will receive login information. Visit the homepage again to login

Step 5: Verify registration details and enter any additional GATE score (from the last three years). Click on ‘Submit’ to complete the registration process

Here’s the direct link for registration.