GATE 2021: Challenge answer key by tomorrow at gate.iitb.ac.in; result on 22 March

A final answer key will be published after verifying all objections by 18 March

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, will be closing the window to challenge the GATE 2021 answer keys on Thursday, 4 March.

Candidates who appeared in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 and have any objections to the answer key published by IIT Bombay are advised to visit the official site of IIT- B GATE at gate.iitb.ac.in and submit their objection.

GATE 2021 was held across various centres on 6, 7, 13 and 14 February. The exam authority then published the answer keys online and opened the challenge window on Tuesday, 2 March.

Candidates must submit the objections or challenges along with a detailed description and proof to support their statement. Also, the applicants must pay a fee of Rs 500 for every objection.

Follow these steps to raise objections to GATE 2021 answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IIT-B GATE at gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Contest Answer Key’ tab on the homepage

Step 3: Now, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Pay the fee online in the given space

Step 5: Enter the question number you want to challenge

Step 6: Write up a justification for the objection in a maximum of 500 characters

Step 7: Attach supporting documents as proof, if any

Step 8: Submit the objection

An expert committee will be set up to go through the challenges that have been submitted. A final answer key will be published after verifying all objections by 18 March. After this, IIT Bombay is going to announce the GATE 2021 result on 22 March.

Candidates will be able to download the result along with the scorecard through the GOAPS portal till 31 May.