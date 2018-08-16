You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

GATE 2019: IIT-Madras releases exam details, candidates can register themselves online from 1 to 21 September

India FP Staff Aug 16, 2018 17:32:49 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras has released the official details for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 exam. The exam will be held in two sessions on 2, 3, 9 and 10 February, 2019.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Candidates can register for the examination online between 1 September and 21 September, 2018 on the GATE official website: gate.iitm.ac.in. The application fee for GATE 2019 is Rs 1,500, and Rs 2,000 for fees submitted during the extended period, which is after 1 October, 2018.

The examination will be conducted online, where some questions will be numerical, but most will be multiple choice. Candidates can solve numerical questions using only a virtual calculator, and no physical calculators will be allowed. They can then key in their answers using a virtual keypad.

Candidates can access the syllabi for all the subjects at http://gate.iitm.ac.in/Syllabus.

The GATE scores, which will be conducted in 24 subjects as of 2019, are used for admissions into various postgraduate programmes offered by the IITs.


Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 17:32 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: India’s top lifestyle bloggers share their trade secrets on the latest episode
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, August 10, 2018 It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
  • Monday, August 13, 2018 Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup

Also See






3 amazing art apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores