GAT-B & BET 2021: NTA releases scorecards at dbt.nta.ac.in; check direct link here

The results of the Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT - B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2021 were declared on 28 August by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates, who had appeared for the exams, can now access their scorecards by visiting the official website dbt.nta.ac.in.

The tests were conducted on 14 August online and the agency has already released the provisional answer keys, questions, and responses of students. To check their scores, candidates have to enter their application number and date of birth or password.

Applicants can follow these simple steps to check and download GAT-B, BET 2021 results:



Step 1: Go to the official website -- dbt.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'GAT-B & BET-2021 Scorecard' link

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the required details, and submit

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Check it properly and save a copy for future reference

Here's the direct link: https://dbt.nta.ac.in/gatbscore/logintypes.aspx

The agency began the registration process on 7 July while the deadline to submit applications was 31 July. The GAT-B 2021 was held from 9 am to 12 pm while the BET 2021 took place from 3 pm to 6 pm.

For the unversed, the GAT-B/BET is a national-level exam that is held for admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate (PG) programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and to award the DBT -- Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).