GAT-B 2020: Last date to fill online application form is 18 June, exam to be held on 30 June

Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) recently put out a notification regarding the application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2020. The online application process for GAT-B 2020 began on 1 June and will end on 18 June (11.59 pm). The exam will be held on 30 June.

Those who want to apply for GAT-B 2020 can do so by visiting the official website of Regional Centre for Biotechnology at www.rcb.res.in

Candidates belonging to General and other Backward Classes will have to pay Rs 1,000 as application fees, while those from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Economically Weaker Section and PwD category will have to shell out Rs 500.

GAT-B has replaced Combined Entrance Examination in Biotechnology (CEEB), which was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). GAT-B is an eligibility test for admission to various institutions under the Department of Biotechnology and it is being conducted by RCB.

Based on the examination score, the RCB will generate an all-India category wise merit list with GAT-B rank. Using the rank, candidates may apply to various DBT-supported postgraduate programmes in the participating institutes.

The exam consists of two parts: A an B. The exam will be conducted in single shift.

Part A will test the knowledge of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. This part will comprise 60 multiple choice questions of the 10+2 level. One mark will be awarded for each correct answer and 0.5 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

On the other hand, Part B will have questions from basic Biology, Life Sciences, Biotechnology and allied areas. This section will comprise 100 multiple choice questions of bachelor level, out of which the candidates will have to attempt 60 questions. Each correct answer will fetch three marks, while for each wrong answer one mark will be deducted.

How to apply for GAT-B 2020: